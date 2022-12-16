Super Quiz: Houses

1. A tall structure topped by a powerful beam of light used as a signal to aid nautical navigation.

2. An expensive apartment at the top of a tall building.

3. A private house that provides accommodations and meals for paying guests.

4. An outdoor privy.

5. An electrical generating station.

6. A big building where large amounts of goods are kept.

7. An enclosed compartment from which a vessel can be navigated.

8. A stronghold that is reinforced for protection from enemy fire.

9. A central office that carries out the business that banks do with one another.

ANSWERS:

1. Lighthouse

2. Penthouse

3. Boardinghouse

4. Backhouse or outhouse

5. Powerhouse

6. Warehouse or storehouse

7. Wheelhouse

8. Blockhouse

9. Clearinghouse