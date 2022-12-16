Super Quiz: Houses

1. A tall structure topped by a powerful beam of light used as a signal to aid nautical navigation.
2. An expensive apartment at the top of a tall building.
3. A private house that provides accommodations and meals for paying guests.
4. An outdoor privy.
5. An electrical generating station.
6. A big building where large amounts of goods are kept.
7. An enclosed compartment from which a vessel can be navigated.
8. A stronghold that is reinforced for protection from enemy fire.
9. A central office that carries out the business that banks do with one another.
ANSWERS:
1. Lighthouse
2. Penthouse
3. Boardinghouse
4. Backhouse or outhouse
5. Powerhouse
6. Warehouse or storehouse
7. Wheelhouse
8. Blockhouse
9. Clearinghouse