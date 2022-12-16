Tech looking for land developer

Arkansas Tech University will solicit ideas on a land development plan for university-owned property near the main campus.

The "Request for Qualifications" will seek firms with the capacity to evaluate 165.73 acres of ATU-owned land located between North Arkansas Avenue and Interstate 40 on the northeast side of the campus in Russellville as well as ATU-owned properties along the North El Paso Avenue corridor for possible development.

The firms will be asked to provide information about their expertise in real estate strategy development services, public/private partnership advisory services, political communication strategy, land use advisory, real estate community relations, real estate contract management, real estate project management, real estate acquisition advisory, placemaking advisory and other relevant land development services and/or consultant services.

The Arkansas Tech Board of Trustees approved issuing the Request for Qualifications on Thursday during a meeting in Russellville.

The land development master plan project designation "does not pre-select development components nor does it pre-define what should be developed," according to a memo from Laury Fiorello, Arkansas Tech vice president for administration and finance.

Fiorello said that the land development master plan is separate from the ATU campus master plan, which focuses on educational, student support and student housing facilities.

A vendor recommended by the selection committee will be brought before the Arkansas Tech Board of Trustees for review and possible approval.

In other business on Thursday, the Arkansas Tech board approved:

• Awarding a $947,863 contract to EWI Constructors of Russellville to perform a planned renovation at McEver Hall. McEver Hall, which opened in 1963, is named for Truman McEver. He served on the chemistry faculty at Arkansas Tech from 1930-73. The facility houses classrooms, laboratories and offices utilized by the ATU College of Natural and Health Sciences. WER Architects/Planners, which has offices in Little Rock and Northwest Arkansas, is the architectural firm for the renovations.

• Transferring $25,000 from educational and general funds to complete an ongoing renovation at Hull Physical Education Building.

• Selecting Kinco Constructors of Little Rock as construction manager at risk for the forthcoming student union and recreation center project on the ATU campus in Russellville.

• A letter of notification requesting approval to add a Certificate of Proficiency in air conditioning and refrigeration at the ATU-Ozark Campus.

• A letter of intent requesting approval for a change of location for the ATU-Ozark cardiac sonography program from the current location at Chaffee Crossing in Fort Smith to the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education building at 1000 Fianna Way in Fort Smith.