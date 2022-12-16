TODAY’S BOWL GAMES

Bahamas Bowl

MIAMI, OHIO (6-6) VS. ALABAMA BIRMINGHAM (6-6)

WHEN (TV) 10:30 a.m. Central (ESPN)

LINE Alabama-Birmingham by 101/2

SERIES RECORD First meeting

WHAT'S AT STAKE

Both teams are trying to finish with winning records after gaining bowl eligibility with wins in their final regular-season game. The Blazers play their finale under interim coach Bryant Vincent, who led the team all season. Former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer has been hired as head coach. The Blazers are seeking their third bowl win in seven tries and second in a row. Miami is also going for back-to-back bowl wins and looking to finish the season with a third straight victory.

KEY MATCHUP

UAB's running game against the MAC's top run defense. Led by DeWayne McBride, the Blazers are fifth nationally in rushing, averaging 243.8 yards per game and 6.0 yards per carry. Miami leads the league in scoring defense (22.5 ppg) and run defense (135.8 ypg). The RedHawks have held four opponents under 100 yards rushing and allowed 15 rushing touchdowns this season.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

UAB RB DeWayne McBride leads the nation with 1,713 yards rushing and 19 touchdowns on the ground in 11 games, both among his nine school records. Conference USA's player of the year is coming off a 272-yard game against Louisiana Tech. McBride is a third-team AP All-American.

MIAMI QB Aveon Smith is a dual threat who has gone 5-3 as the starter. Smith has a team-high 503 yards rushing along with 1,137 yards passing while accounting for 15 touchdowns. He started all but four games after Brett Gabbert was injured in the opener.

FACTS & FIGURES

Miami is 4-3 in one-score games this season and 13-7 since the 2018 season. The RedHawks have held a lead in all but one game this season. ... The Blazers picked up their second bowl win last season, beating BYU 31-28 in the Independence Bowl. ... Miami scored two touchdowns in the final six minutes to rally for a win over Ball State and gain bowl eligibility. ... UAB has already set a school record with 2,925 yards rushing. ... The Blazers are seeking their 50th win since returning in 2017 from a program shutdown.

Cure Bowl

NO. 24 TROY (11-2) VS. NO. 25 Texas-San Antonio (11-2)

WHEN (TV) 2 p.m. Central (ESPN)

LINE Texas-San Antonio by 11/2

SERIES First meeting

WHAT'S AT STAKE

The winner of the only FBS bowl matchup featuring conference champions will finish on an 11-game winning streak. Troy and Texas-San Anonio both rattled off 10 consecutive wins after losing two of three to begin the season. The Trojans captured their first Sun Belt Conference title since 2017 and the Roadrunners repeated as Conference USA champs.

KEY MATCHUP

UTSA's prolific QB Frank Harris against a Troy defense that has limited opponents to 325.3 yards and 17.5 points per game. Harris, a red-shirt senior who's already announced he'll return for another season with the Roadrunners moving to the American Athletic Conference, ranked fourth nationally in total offense at 342.5 per game. He's thrown for 3,865 yards and 31 touchdowns vs. 7 interceptions, while also rushing for 588 yards and 9 TDs. The high-scoring Roadrunners average 486.1 yards and 38.7 points.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

TROY QB Gunnar Watson has completed 61.9% of his passes for 2,705 yards, 13 TDs and 10 interceptions. RB Kimani Vidal is the Trojans' leading rusher with 1,059 yards and nine TDs, while RB DK Billingsley has run for 656 yards and eight TDs.

UTSA Harris has plenty of playmakers around him, including WRs Zakhari Franklin (86 receptions, 1,100 yards, 14 TDs) and Joshua Cephus (87 catches, 985 yards, six TDs). RBs Kevorian Barnes and Brendan Brady have combined for 1,412 yards and 15 TDs rushing.

FACTS & FIGURES

The Trojans lost to Mississippi 28-10 and Appalachian State 32-28 during the regular season. UTSA's only losses were Houston 37-35 in triple overtime and at Texas 41-20. ... The Roadrunners are 0-3 all-time in bowl games, including a 38-24 loss to San Diego State in last year's Frisco Bowl. ... Troy's defense allowed just 3.92 points per game in the fourth quarter this season, with seven of 13 opponents going scoreless over the final 15 minutes of regulation. ... Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year Carlton Martial is Troy's top defender with 563 career tackles, along with six interceptions, eight forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

