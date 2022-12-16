Transgender Missouri woman asks for life to be spared

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The first openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. is asking Missouri’s governor for mercy, citing mental health issues.

Lawyers for Amber Mc-Laughlin, now 49, this week asked Republican Gov. Mike Parson to spare her.

McLaughlin was convicted of killing 45-year-old Beverly Guenther in 2003. Guenther was raped and stabbed in St. Louis County.

There is no known case of an openly transgender inmate being executed in the U.S. before, according to the anti-execution Death Penalty Information Center.

“It’s wrong when anyone’s executed regardless, but I hope that this is a first that doesn’t occur,” federal public defender Larry Komp said. “Amber has shown great courage in embracing who she is as a trans-gender woman in spite of the potential for people reacting with hate, so I admire her display of courage.” McLaughlin’s lawyers cited her traumatic childhood and mental health issues, which the jury didn’t hear about, in the clemency petition. A foster parent rubbed feces in her face when she was a toddler and her adoptive father Tased her, according to the letter to Parson. She tried to kill herself multiple times, both as a child and as an adult, the lawyers say.

Parson spokeswoman Kelli Jones said the governor’s office is reviewing the request. “These are not decisions that the Governor takes lightly,” Jones said in an email.

A judge sentenced Mc-Laughlin to death after a jury was unable to decide on death or life in prison without parole.

A federal judge in St. Louis ordered a new sentencing hearing in 2016, citing concerns about the effectiveness of McLaughlin’s trial lawyers and faulty jury instructions. But in 2021, a federal appeals court panel reinstated the death penalty.