Two John Brown University vice presidents plan to retire in 2023

SILOAM SPRINGS -- The President's Cabinet at John Brown University, a driving force of strategic direction at the school, is undergoing a sizable shakeup after two long-running vice presidents have made plans to retire.

Don Crandall, vice president for enrollment management, and Ed Ericson, vice president for academic affairs, have announced their retirement with their final days in their positions slated for May 2023 and June 2023 respectively.

Crandall's retirement was mentioned in a news release Dec. 1. The release highlighted his 38 years of service at the university, including his 30 years on the President's Cabinet.

Crandall was the board president of the North American Coalition of Christian Admissions Professionals and has been named their Admissions Officer of the Year.

The release also included that Crandall's successor was already found in dean of the Soderquist College of Business Ryan Ladner, who will officially begin in the role on June 1.

"I am excited to continue at JBU, serving in a capacity that connects my professional, scholarly, and academic experience," Ladner said.

He continued, saying, "It will be a daily privilege to honor God by collaborating with our enrollment team, administration, faculty, staff and students to shape the future of JBU and recruit students to this institution that means so much to so many people."

While a successor has not yet been announced for Ericson, JBU President Chip Pollard has noted that a national search will start as soon as January.

"I expect to launch a national search for his replacement by mid-January, hoping to have a new person in place by this summer," Pollard said.

Pollard also commented on Ericson's importance to JBU.

"Ed has served in this role for over 21 years, and he has made significant and lasting contributions to JBU through the innovative academic systems that he has developed and implemented," Pollard said.

He continued, saying, "I am deeply grateful for his partnership and commitment to JBU's mission."

"I wanted to say how honored I have been to have taught thousands of students in my first decade here and how proud I am to have helped hire and to have served alongside so many incredible faculty and staff in my subsequent two decades," Ericson said.

Some of Ericson's crowning achievements include his role on the Presidential Select Committee in 2004, which ultimately resulted in the hiring of Pollard, as well as the fact that over 90% of current faculty have joined JBU during his time as vice president of academic affairs.