University of Arkansas at Fort Smith students talk graduation ahead of Saturday commencement ceremonies

FORT SMITH -- This weekend will see about 600 students of the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith diving into the next stage of their lives.

The university will hold its 107th commencement with two ceremonies at the Stubblefield Center on campus Saturday, according to a university news release.

The first ceremony, which will be held at 10 a.m., will honor graduates of the university's College of Arts and Sciences. The second ceremony, at 1 p.m., will center on graduates of both the College of Business and Industry and the College of Health, Education and Human Sciences.

Graduation has inspired a variety of emotions in the students set to receive degrees and certificates.

One of these students is Halie Standerfer, 21, of Cove, who will graduate with a bachelor of business administration degree with a concentration in finance, along with minors in applied statistics and computer science and a certificate in data analytics.

"I would say it feels extremely fulfilling, and it's been an extreme honor and privilege to get an education at UAFS," Standerfer said. "I've had a lot of great experiences."

Ian Schweizer, 24, of Van Buren, will walk across the commencement stage to get a bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering technology and a certificate in robotics. Schweizer said although it took him time to figure out what he wanted to do in life, he believes UAFS to be undervalued. He said he was able to build a house, set up a "wonderful" personal life, get married and landed his dream job in the local area in the 5½ years he spent learning at the university.

Schweizer said he plans to pursue a master of science degree in engineering technology at the University of Maine via an online program. He will also start work full-time as an electrical engineering technician at ArcBest in Fort Smith.

Elliot Nemeth, 22, of Fort Smith, said he plans to take his bachelor of business administration degree with a concentration in consumer marketing and business interdisciplinary and start a bagel shop next to the university.

Emilee Hatwig, 25, of Alma, said after getting her bachelor of science degree in English with teacher licensure for grades 7-12, she will continue her UAFS education by pursuing a master of education degree with an emphasis in English. She's also set to officially start teaching at Ramsey Middle School in Fort Smith on Jan. 4.

"It's very surreal, very bittersweet, very 'has not hit me yet,'" Hatwig said. "It will probably hit me Saturday."

State Rep. Justin Boyd, R-Fort Smith, will serve as guest speaker for both commencement ceremonies Saturday, according to the university news release.

UAFS will livestream the events via its YouTube channel.

Vanessa Barrera (from left), Emilee Hatwig, Halie Standerfer, Ian Schweizer, Elliot Nemeth and Faith O’Mahony, all graduating seniors at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith, participate in an interview, Wednesday at the Boreham Library on the UAFS campus in Fort Smith. The students are among more than 600 set to graduate at the university’s 107th commencement ceremony Saturday at the Stubblefield Center. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



