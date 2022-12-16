US Senate passes resolution avoiding government shutdown





WASHINGTON -- Arkansas Sens. John Boozman and Tom Cotton voted Thursday in favor of a short-term funding resolution to keep the federal government open for another week.

The Senate passed the stopgap spending measure in a 71-19 vote, funding the federal government through Dec. 23. President Joe Biden has to sign the legislation Friday to prevent a government shutdown at the end of the day.

The House of Representatives passed the continuing resolution Wednesday mostly along party lines.

The continuing resolution allows the federal government to continue operations at current funding levels. It does not allocate funding for new programs.

The continuing resolution comes as top congressional appropriators continue working on a $1.7 trillion "omnibus" spending package combining several appropriations measures. Congress is on pace to consider this legislation next week, but House Republicans have insisted on passing another continuing resolution into the new Congress when the GOP takes control of the House.

"We haven't had a single government shutdown during the entire 117th Congress, and thanks to this weeklong extension today, we're not starting now," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said on the Senate floor.

"Today's one-week continuing resolution will keep the government open long enough to give our appropriators a chance to finish their work on a year-long funding package."

The Senate rejected two amendments Thursday; each needed 60 votes to pass. The chamber voted 45-47 on a proposal to take funding from the IRS. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., proposed the amendment, citing nearly $80 billion in the Inflation Reduction Act for agency hiring efforts and internal improvements and a new IRS rule affecting digital transactions. People who make more than $600 through platforms like Uber or received that much through transaction apps like Venmo must report this money to the IRS.

"It's an outrageous violation of Americans' privacies. It's stuff we see in communist China," Scott said during floor remarks.

Boozman of Rogers and Cotton of Little Rock supported the amendment.

Utah Republican Mike Lee proposed extending funding into the new year given the changing party dynamics on Capitol Hill. The Senate rejected the amendment in a 35-56 vote; Boozman and Cotton backed the motion.

Nine House Republicans on Wednesday voted for the continuing resolution, including Arkansas Rep. Steve Womack. The Rogers lawmaker explained to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that there was no justification for shutting down the federal government.

"Particularly at this time of the year, but anytime," he mentioned.

Womack is one of only two Republicans backing the legislation who are returning to Capitol Hill next year. He also serves on the House Appropriations Committee.

The state's other congressmen -- Republican Reps. Rick Crawford, French Hill and Bruce Westerman -- opposed the continuing resolution. Each lawmaker argued an omnibus measure would extend Democratic priorities into the new Congress despite the party change.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., said Thursday the House's next vote will be next Wednesday at the earliest. He mentioned the chamber will remain in session until Congress passes omnibus legislation.

"We all understand Christmas is Sunday, and none of us want to be here," Hoyer said regarding next week. "But all of us have a responsibility, obviously, to complete the business of funding the government of the United States of America, so we will be here."





Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., shown Tuesday, on Thursday praised passage of the continuing resolution. (AP/J. Scott Applewhite)





