Van Buren classroom doors now lock automatically, School Board told

VAN BUREN -- Every classroom in the Van Buren School District now has a new lock that automatically locks as soon as the door latch shuts, the School Board learned at its meeting Tuesday night.

Danny Spears, district maintenance director, said teachers are required to use a key to open their classroom doors. Resource officers in schools have reported classroom doors as not being adequately secure, which in part is what prompted the new locks, Spears said.

The locks make it easier and less stressful for teachers to keep their classrooms safe.

"We try to take that panic moment out of it. Just shut the door," Spears said. "As long as you hear that thing latch, you're good to go."

He criticized many of the locks he considered for being too complicated, which can be fatal in an urgent or time-sensitive situation, he said.