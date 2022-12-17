11,457 retirees stick with coverage

About 11,457 retirees in the state's public school and state employees' health insurance plans have opted out of group Medicare Advantage with prescription drug coverage, choosing instead to retain their current coverage, and at least 20,073 have been enrolled in the new group coverage next year, the state's Employee Benefits Division director told state lawmakers on Friday.

Director Jake Bleed said the formal period for retirees to opt out of Medicare Advantage coverage for next year was in November, but the division will accept forms from retirees to opt out through the end of January.

However, a few state lawmakers said they've heard from retirees who said they turned in forms to opt out Medicare Advantage next year only to later be informed that they will be enrolled in it.

Retirees who are 65 or older or who are otherwise eligible for Medicare were automatically enrolled in the Medicare Advantage program and were given the opportunity to opt out or retain existing benefits in November.

Bleed said 36.3% of Medicare-eligible retirees in the state's health plans have opted out of Medicare Advantage, and 63.6 % are enrolled.

"However, those numbers are certainly not final," he said. "We continue to receive opt-out forms. We continue to work with our members at being as accommodating as we can. We continue to hear from folks that they didn't know that they needed to opt out, that they were not aware that they had a decision to make."

Bleed said he expects probably about 60% of the Medicare-eligible retirees to be enrolled in the Medicare Advantage coverage next year.

"I don't see as a threat at all," he said in response to a question from Sen. Kim Hammer, R-Benton.

"I think this is a major policy shift for our program. I have certainly been reminded the last few weeks that our retirees have never had to make a decision before. This is new for them, so I don't think it is at all surprising that a lot of them have questions. A lot are pretty skeptical about it," Bleed said.

He said it's important to understand that both the Medicare Advantage coverage and the state's traditional health coverage provide excellent benefits for retirees.

Rep. DeAnn Vaught, R-Horatio, said she is aware of a group of retired Pine Bluff teachers who turned in forms to opt out of Medicare Advantage in 2023 and then later received a letter saying they were enrolled.

"As of Dec. 31, they are pretty much screwed unless y'all figure out a way to fix this where that they can get back on their regular" health insurance plan, she said.

There is some type of glitch in the system, Vaught said.

"This should not be happening," she said.

But Bleed said, "We are moving more people over" to handle these cases on a person-by-person basis and combing the division's records "to make sure everybody is where they want to be."

"That said, no one in this process will be screwed," he said. "Keep in mind the [Medicare Advantage]program in my opinion is better than the traditional insurance."

He pointed out that he asked to delay the implementation of the group Medicare Advantage coverage until 2024 to give a full year to roll out the program and make sure the communication and implementation was effective.

"We were told quite clearly [by state lawmakers] no, we needed to do this now," Bleed said.

"We have been acting on an expedited basis. I think in a lot of ways we have succeeded. But it is not hugely surprising that we have problems," he said.

The division has been accepting op-out forms through any means, but some have not filled out correctly, some have been signed but are not complete, and some have been filled by people with the wrong Social Security member, he said.

Last summer, the Employee Benefits Division awarded a contract to United Healthcare Insurance Co. to provide the group Medicare Advantage coverage.

The division contracted with United Healthcare to offer the coverage in calendar years 2023, 2024 and 2025. Additional years can be added upon the conclusion of the initial three-year term.

The benefits offered under Medicare Advantage will mirror existing benefits, but also offer additional services, including coverage for vision, dental, hearing and other benefits, that are not currently provided to retirees, Bleed said in a memo to the state Board of Finance last summer. The Medicare Advantage program will offer significant savings to retirees and the state, he said.

At that time, he said United Healthcare would work statewide this year to educate retirees and health care providers on the program to ensure that all retirees have an opportunity to make informed decisions.