22 transit drivers call in sick after pay request denied

The Rock Region Metro transit bus system saw a high number of employees call in sick last weekend after the administration refused to reopen their contracts and renegotiate pay.

A total of 22 drivers called "out sick" from Dec. 9 to Dec. 12.

On Dec. 9, a total of 64 operators were needed for regular service, but 23 employees had preapproved absences for vacation or doctor's appointments, so the system was left scrambling. Normally, 15 additional staff members are available to fill call-outs, but with nine workers participating in the sick-out on that day, too many buses were left without drivers.

The absences caused the system to be "red-lined," with only one bus available per each route. A total of 220 unexpected ride cancellations ensued.

The large number of absences came after the transit system denied union members' request to renegotiate wages in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the transit agency and the Local 704 chapter of the Amalgamated Transit Union. The contract is negotiated every three years, with the latest parameters put in place in December 2021. It will not be reopened until July 2023.

Becca Green, director of public engagement for the transit agency, said that it has never reopened a contract early for negotiations in the organization's 36-year history.

"When they were told that we weren't going to do that, the next thing you know, on Friday morning we have an unusually high unexpected number of absences," she said, referring to Dec. 9.

Efforts by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette to reach drivers or sick-out participants over several days was unsuccessful.

Before the first day of the sick-out, union representatives asked for a $15,000 flat lump sum to be paid to every operator and a $5 per hour increase in pay for para-transit -- those who drive the smaller buses -- operators.

The Collective Bargaining Agreement states fixed-route operator pay in 2022 started at $17.91 an hour and would increase to $24.60 after an employee's fourth year. Pay for para-transit employees started at $16.01 and could increase to $19.46 after four years.

Green said the contract specifically states that union members cannot perform a strike. Even if employees choose to not participate in the union, they are still bound by the terms of the contract.

"Everybody voted for it, approved it," she said. "And that got put in place and so that's a violation of the contract -- to do things like strike and do a 'sick out.'"

Union members have not been found to have participated in the sick-out, Green said, and she commended them for that. To maintain service, the transit agency is requiring documentation of sick days and taking other disciplinary action as necessary, she said.

"We haven't had a red line since this past Monday and I think that what you're seeing is the stabilization of the service as a direct result of taking action," she said.