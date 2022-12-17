Agreement will make Bogle Park Bentonville’s 22nd city park

BENTONVILLE -- The city's park system got a little bigger Tuesday when the City Council approved an agreement with the Robert L. Bogle Trust for a real estate transaction to accept the donation of the approximately one-acre property known as Bogle Park.

Mayor Stephanie Orman and park staff met with representatives of the Bogle family regarding Bogle Park earlier this year, said David Wright, Parks and Recreation director, in a letter that was part of the council agenda packet.

"First and foremost, this is an extremely generous donation from the Bogle family," Wright said. "The property means a lot to them."

The privately owned Bogle property, at Northwest F and Jefferson streets, was cultivated by Bob and Marilyn Bogle and made available for neighbors and the community to use. Residents know the property for the beautiful landscaping and the sense of place it provides, Wright said.

After the offer, parks staff met with the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board to determine whether the donation was consistent with parks and recreation plans. The board voted unanimously to acquire the property and to officially name it "Bob and Marilyn Bogle Park." Once the property becomes publicly owned, it will be referred to as Bogle Park, Wright said.

The long-term plan is to maintain the park as a passive space for the neighborhood. Its size and location, and its visibility from three directions of the city block, set the space to be a fantastic neighborhood park, Wright said. Bogle Park is the social epicenter for the neighborhood, he said.

Wright is unsure when Bogle Park was established. Bogle Park will be the city's 22nd park. The under-construction Creekside Park will be No. 23.

The property comes with one requirement -- that the donated land will be used for public recreation and open space for perpetuity.

"Bogle Park is an iconic part of Bentonville's history, serving as a place for prom, wedding and special event photographs as well as many other events over the years," council member Chris Sooter said. "I'm grateful to the Bogle family for entrusting the city with its care, ensuring it remains a public space for generations to come."

In other park-related business, the council approved a $634,952 budget adjustment to construct pickleball courts at Creekside Park. Included in that amount is a $261,000 grant from the Walton Family Foundation. There will be eight lighted pickleball courts, Wright said.

Creekside Park will sit on a 25-acre site and connect with a 1.6-mile trail that will run from Southwest 28th Street to Southwest Greenhouse Road, Wright said. The Walton Family Foundation provided a $1.4 million grant for the trail, he said.

The city has an $8.2 million agreement with Flintco to build the park. Amenities will include a lighted dog park, destination playground, splash pad and cricket pitch, according to the city.

About 85% of the project will be paid from fees developers pay before receiving a certificate of occupancy, Wright said.

The park will be adjacent to Osage Creek Elementary and Creekside Middle schools. It is about 70% complete and is expected to open in spring 2023, Wright said.



