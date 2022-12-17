Arkansas' new DC a 'people person'

Arkansas’ new defensive coordinator, Travis Williams, has an outstanding reputation, including as a recruiter.

He played linebacker at Auburn and made All-SEC honors in 2004 and 2005, then started his coaching career with the Tigers as a graduate assistant in 2009.

He made a stop at Northern Iowa and back to Auburn before being named the defensive coordinator at Central Florida in 2021.

Williams was also the defensive coordinator at Creekside High School in Georgia in 2013. Williams is credited with the signings of one 5-star recruit and numerous 4-star players during his career.

Valdosta Coach Shelton Felton has dealt with Williams several years while he recruited several of his players.

“First of all, Coach Williams is a great father and a great man, the way he carries himself,” Shelton said. “He’s active in the community. He has a lot of energy, he’s a great recruiter. I’ve dealt with him a long time. He coached Georgia high school. We know each other from then and when he was recruiting to Auburn.

"When I was at Crisp County, he recruited my guys. He’s awesome. He’s a people person. You can call Coach Williams and he’s going to be straight-up honest and answer the phone. I think Arkansas got a great guy, great man. He’s a steal all the way around.”

In addition to his time at Crisp County, Felton was a college coach at Akron, Tennessee-Chattanooga and Tennessee before taking over at Valdosta in 2021.

Felton said Williams relates with kids, has great energy and is a relentless recruiter.

“He’s consistent. I mean when he gets on you, he gets on you,” Felton said. “The biggest things with my kids, he related to them and he was always honest.

“He dotted Is and crossed the Ts when it comes to recruiting. He made sure he he didn’t leave nobody out. I saw him in action during a home visit one time and he just took over the whole thing.”

He respects Williams climbing the ranks to get where he is today.

“Nothing was given to him, from a high school coach to an off-the-field guy, to a position guy,” Felton said. “He did it the right way. I just wish him the best and I just think they got a great guy.”

Williams treats his players the right way and the players love playing for him, according to Felton.

“He’s going to treat those young men like his own,” Felton said. “All the kids that I’ve had that played for him, they love him to death and they’ll go to war for him.”