Attacking a crisis

Approximately 10 million adults have co-occurring mental health and addiction disorders. Last year alone, an estimated 60 percent of adults did not receive help for their mental illness. Headlines over the past few years have been dominated by the opioid epidemic and the mental health crisis caused by the pandemic. These are not new issues though--we are just talking about them more openly for the first time.

Following the pandemic, many populations were impacted. According to a U.S. Census Bureau survey the first year of the pandemic, over 42 percent of people said they experienced symptoms of depression or anxiety in December. Furthermore, through a collaboration between Boston University Medical School of Public Health, the Mary Christie Foundation and the Health Minds Network, a survey was conducted to find out about the prevalence of mental health issues on college campuses. It revealed that over 70 percent of faculty members would like to see more professional development for students on the topic of student mental health. And the students? Ninety percent of students said there is a mental health crisis on campus. Clearly, this is more widespread than most people realize.

In 2020, around 1 in 5 adults in the U.S. and 1 in 3 young adults experienced some form of a mental health crisis. In the wake of the pandemic, many people began seeking help more than ever before. With so many people forced to stay home during the pandemic, many individuals turned to teletherapy as a way to get mental health and addiction recovery support.

Teletherapy, also referred to as online therapy or virtual therapy, is an effective tool for people who need help with various mental health conditions. One of the main advantages of teletherapy is its ability to provide patients with treatment wherever they are located, eliminating the need for travel. E-therapy is also more flexible, making it easier for people who work odd hours or have inconsistent schedules to get the care they need.

In 2018, a study conducted by the Mayo Clinic revealed that telehealth can help patients with opioid use disorder recovery. It allows them to receive counseling and stay in treatment. Plus, having access to a wider pool of providers allows more individuals to receive the treatment they need. With convenience and reduced travel time, telehealth benefits the entire health-care system.

The American Psychological Association has revealed that mental health services delivered through telehealth are just as effective as those provided in-person and comes down to preference. However, there are some discernible differences between in-person therapy and teletherapy.

The benefits of teletherapy include:

• Convenience. Unlike in-person therapy, telehealth allows patients to receive treatment at their own home. This eliminates the need for them to travel to their therapist's office.

• Accessibility. Since telehealth sessions are conducted at the patient's preferred location, they can be accessed by more people, especially those who live in rural areas.

• Privacy. Patients have a better sense of their privacy without the worry of others overhearing their therapy sessions.

• Cost-effective. The cost of online therapy is typically lower than in-person sessions since patients don't have to travel and use the facility's office space. Some insurance policies also cover mental health services through telehealth.

Some disadvantages of in-person therapy include:

• Limited availability. In-person therapy is only available based on your location. Patients need to live nearby the therapist's office to partake in this type of therapy.

• High cost. Visiting a therapist can be expensive, as clients are paying for the services and the overhead expenses of the office.

• Time commitment. In-person therapy requires a certain amount of time commitment from both the therapist and the patient. This depends on the patient's availability, the clinic's hours, and travel time.

There is no single-size-fits-all solution when it comes to mental health and addiction treatment. For some people, in-person therapy may be better than telehealth. Others may prefer teletherapy due to its convenience and accessibility as well as affordability in many cases. And for some, a blend of the two is what meets their needs.

What's important is we begin to face this public health crisis head on. Schools, corporations, organizations, and individuals have a chance to fight back against mental health and illness with a tool like teletherapy. Telehealth can help us provide better access to care, and improve the quality of care for everyone.

As an overdose survivor and a person living in long-term recovery, I can speak to the absolute need to drop our prejudices and come together to save lives. If people had chosen to be critical of me and not provide aid, I wouldn't know what it's like to be a family man, a college graduate, a business owner, or a Razorback fan. We can help because it's the right thing to do. People suffering from addiction are not bad people; they are sick people trying to get well.

If you or a loved one is in need of help, please do not hesitate to reach out.

Christopher S. Dickie, who served as an Asa Hutchinson appointee to the Arkansas Alcohol and Drug Abuse Coordinating Council, is CEO at WellFi Health. Email him at chris@wellfihealth.com.