Bal Harbour goes to front, shines brightest in Tinsel

HOT SPRINGS — The strategy was clear for Bal Harbour’s rider and trainer, and it worked perfectly.

John Holleman’s Bal Harbour, off at 5-1, rushed to the lead under jockey Cristian Torres and held it throughout for a win over fast closers on Saturday. Bal Harbour took the $200,000 1 1/8-mile Tinsel Stakes for horses 3 years old and up in 1:49.22 before an estimated crowd of 8,250 at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort on Saturday.

Bal Harbour, a 7-year-old gelding by First Samurai trained by Robertino Diodoro, won the Tinsel by a neck over Last Samurai in second. Scarlet Fusion finished third, 3 lengths behind Last Samurai and a neck in front of fourth-place Run Classic, the 6-5 favorite in a field of seven.

Theodore Nixon’s Hozier scratched.

“[Oaklawn spokesman Nancy Holthus] interviewed me yesterday,” Diodoro said. “I wasn’t being arrogant or anything. I just said, ‘I know there’s lots of speed on paper, and that’s really against us because we really want to be the speed,’ but at the same time, I said we’re not changing our running style. There’s really no Plan B here. We’re going to the front.”

Bal Harbour led out of the gate. He covered the first quarter-mile in 23.53 with Run Classic a length back in second.

Bal Harbour was 1 1/2 lengths in front of second-place Run Classic through the half in 47.71. Last Samurai was fourth, 3 lengths back, and Scarlet Fusion trailed by 4 lengths in seventh.

At three-quarters in 1:11.67, Run Classic was still 1 1/2 lengths behind the winner.

“I tried to go after [Bal Harbour, knowing he would keep going,” Run Classic jockey Brian Hernandez Jr., said. “He just didn’t come back to us at all today. He had the home-field advantage today, but he did everything the right way. You know, he had been tested in those stakes, and our horse is coming up into those stakes. We gave away a little bit of experience to him.”

At least a little. Run Classic, a 4-year-old son of Runhappy, was in his second career stakes start. Bal Harbour’s start in the Tinsel was his 28th.

“Brian gave him a great ride,” Run Classic trainer Bret Calhoun said. “Great move into the first turn, switched to the outside, and had him in a great spot all the way along. [Run Classic] didn’t seem to take him along like he has in some of his last few races. You could see he wasn’t towing him up there. He was in a good spot, and he just wasn’t taking him there.”

Last Samurai, from the Oaklawn barn of Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas, cut nearly 1 1/2 lengths from the winner’s lead in the stretch but came up just short.

“[Bal Harbour] went to the lead, but we never put pressure on him,” Last Samurai jockey Rafael Bejarano said. “I was looking for an opportunity to pass him, but the winner never gave up.”

The Tinsel was Bal Harbour’s second start for his current owner and trainer. The first resulted in a fourth-place finish in the Grade III 1 5/8-mile Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance Stakes at Keeneland on Nov. 4.

Diodoro claimed Bal Habour for Holleman from a 1 1/8-mile $50,000-claiming-race win at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., on Sept. 5 from Red Oak Stable and the Saratoga barn of Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher.

Bal Harbour’s claiming start at Saratoga was the first of his then 32-race career, which otherwise included 27 stakes, two optional-claiming, and two maiden-special-weight starts. He won from gate to wire over a sloppy track at 9-1 by 8 1/4 lengths the afternoon of Diodoro’s claim.

“That’s the way my horse runs best, and I’m only worried about my horse,” Diodoro said. “I’m not going to worry about five other horses with speed. I told Cristian, ‘Just go into the gate like we’re the only speed. You have to have the attitude you’re the only speed in the race, and we’re going to the front.’”