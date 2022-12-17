Benton County sheriff’s detective dies while escorting Wreaths Across America procession

BENTONVILLE — A Benton County sheriff’s deputy died Saturday morning during a motorcycle escort crash, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Detective Paul Daniel Newell, 51, of Gravette was escorting the Wreaths Across America procession through Bentonville, the release states. Wreaths Across America provides wreaths to veterans cemeteries nationwide.

The accident occurred at about 6:30 a.m. Saturday, at the intersection of Southeast Walton Boulevard and Southeast Metro Parkway, just west of the Interstate 49 interchange, according to a report from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.

Newell, on his motorcycle, was eastbound in the center turn lane of Walton Boulevard. A 2022 Freightliner truck was also eastbound, the report states.

Newell hit the curb, lost control and struck the Freightliner, according to the report.

Newell started his law enforcement career in the detention division with the Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 1, 1998, and went on to graduate from the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy, according to the release.

He served as a patrol deputy, patrol sergeant, training sergeant, lieutenant in the administration section and most recently a detective assigned to the Criminal Investigation Division. He was a certified instructor in numerous courses and placed a high emphasis on sharing his training and experience, the release states.











