Biden signs 1-week funding bill

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden signed legislation Friday to fund the government for an additional week as lawmakers race to finish work on a full-year spending package before they head home for the holidays and a new Congress is sworn in.

In September, Congress passed a bill to keep the government running through midnight Friday. The latest extension funds federal agencies through Dec. 23. It passed the Senate on Thursday evening by a vote of 71-19.

"Negotiations keep trending in the right direction, but we still have a lot of work left to do and not enough time to do it, unless we extend government funding for another week," Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., said in urging lawmakers to support the stopgap measure.

The roughly $1.7 trillion package being negotiated would finance the day-to-day operations of government agencies for the current fiscal year that began Oct. 1. Federal spending on programs such as Social Security and Medicare is not part of the annual appropriations process and is not included in the package.

House Republicans overwhelmingly have called for a longer-term extension into early 2023 so they could have a bigger role in setting spending levels for the agencies.

Democrats in the House were able to advance the bill with little GOP support earlier this week. But Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has made the case that passing a full-year spending bill this Congress is better than the alternatives because it ensures a sizable increase in spending for defense.

"If a truly bipartisan, full-year bill without poison pills is ready for final Senate passage by late next week, I'll support it for our Armed Forces," McConnell said Wednesday. "Otherwise, we'll be passing a short-term continuing resolution into the new year."

Some Senate Republicans disagreed with efforts to pass a spending bill before House Republicans could take charge. Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, said he supported providing a short-term extension into next year because that would mean "more Republican priorities" in the final package.

Lawmakers announced Tuesday night that they had reached agreement on a "framework" that should allow negotiations to be completed by next week.

The final bill is also expected to include the Biden administration's request for another $37 billion in aid to Ukraine as well as other bipartisan priorities, including an election measure designed to prevent another Jan. 6 riot.

The bill would make it more difficult for lawmakers to object to a particular state's electoral votes and make clear that the constitutional role of the vice president in the proceedings is solely ministerial.

ASSISTING VETERANS

Meanwhile, Biden urged military veterans Friday to take advantage of new health care opportunities under legislation he signed in August. He promoted the aid as he visited a Delaware National Guard facility named for his late son, Beau.

"It's one of the most significant laws in our history to help millions of our veterans who are exposed to toxic substances during their military service," he said.

The law, known as the PACT Act, helps veterans get screened for exposure to things like Agent Orange, which was used for deforestation during the Vietnam War, and burn pits, where trash was destroyed on military bases in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The administration has been hosting scores of events around the country to draw attention to the new benefits. More than 730,000 veterans have already received screenings, according to the White House.

Beau Biden, the president's elder son, served as a major in the Delaware National Guard. He died of brain cancer in 2015 and the president has suggested that exposure to burn pits on his base in Iraq may have been the cause.

The Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act became the source of controversy in July when Republicans blocked its advance in the Senate, leading to demonstrations on Capitol Hill.

In addition to the screenings, the law directs the Department of Veterans Affairs to assume that some respiratory illnesses and cancers are connected to burn pits. This allows veterans to receive disability benefits without needing to prove direct causation.

Information for this article was contributed by Kevin Freking, Hannah Fingerhut and Chris Megerian of The Associated Press.