Central purpose

When the No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks take on Bradley at 3 p.m. today in Simmons Bank Arena, it will be the first time Nick Smith has played in the North Little Rock venue.

Smith, a freshman guard for the University of Arkansas projected to be a top-five pick in the NBA Draft, recalled watching the Razorbacks play "a couple of times" in Simmons Bank Arena as a fan.

"When I think about it, every time I went to an Arkansas game in Little Rock, they lost," said Smith, who is from Jacksonville. "So that's one of the things I'm trying not to do this weekend for sure."

Smith wasn't specific about which Arkansas games he attended in Simmons Bank Arena, but there are plenty of losses to choose from.

The Razorbacks are 12-10 there, including an 89-81 loss to Hofstra last season when Arkansas was ranked No. 24 and had a 9-1 record.

It's the only regular-season loss in a nonconference game played in Arkansas for Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman, who is 32-1 in such matchups, including 31-0 at Walton Arena in Fayetteville and a 72-68 victory over Valparaiso at Simmons Bank Arena during the 2019-20 season.

Smith didn't attend the Arkansas-Hofstra game because he was playing with North Little Rock High School in the City of Palms Tournament at Fort Myers, Fla.

"I was pretty mad I didn't go," Smith said of missing the Arkansas-Hofstra game. "But I watched it like 10 times on YouTube and I saw what happened."

The Razorbacks lost to Mercer 69-66 in overtime at Simmons Bank Arena during the 2015-16 season and had a 3-8 stretch there between the 2004-05 and 2011-12 seasons.

"This has not been a one-year thing," Musselman said. "You look at our record in North Little Rock, it's got to improve. We've got to play better basketball than what we have of late."

Arkansas has lost at Simmons Bank Arena to some notable teams and coaches such as Oklahoma State and Eddie Sutton; Illinois and Bill Self (twice); Texas Tech and Bob Knight; Baylor and Scott Drew; and Houston and James Dickey.

But the Razorbacks also have lost there to Appalachian State and Alabama-Birmingham in addition to Mercer and Hofstra.

Every Arkansas coach who has led his team into Simmons Bank Arena going back to the 1999-2000 season -- Nolan Richardson, Stan Heath, John Pelphrey, Mike Anderson and Musselman -- lost at least once in North Little Rock.

Another oddity is Arkansas under Heath beat Texas Tech 78-65 in Dallas during the 2005-06 season, then lost to the Red Raiders 71-56 in North Little Rock the next season, and Pelphrey's Razorbacks beat Baylor 85-78 in Dallas during the 2007-08 season and lost to the Bears 70-49 in North Little Rock the next season.

"It starts on the defensive end," Smith said of what the Razorbacks need to do to win today. "Bradley is one of the best mid-majors in our country. I feel like they're going to make a run to the NCAA Tournament.

"We've just got to play Arkansas basketball and play the right way. It's going to be a hard 40-minute game."

Today's game is a sellout, so the venue will be filled with Arkansas fans. But junior guard Davonte Davis is the only Razorback who has played a game at Simmons Bank Arena.

"Yes, we have a home advantage because of our fan base," Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek said. "But we don't play there any more often than Bradley plays there when your roster turns over like it does now.

"You're going to get on a bus and drive down and go stay in a hotel. You're going to shoot in a venue that you don't shoot in on a regular basis. So from that standpoint, it's like a road game."

For NCAA Evaluation Tool rankings, today is considered a home game for the Razorbacks rather than a neutral site matchup.

The NET rankings are used by the NCAA Tournament selection committee to help choose and seed teams, and victories on the road and at a neutral site are heavily weighed in the formula.

If Arkansas (9-1), No. 22 in the latest NET rankings, beats the Braves (7-3), No. 77, it won't be a boost for the Razorbacks because of the home game designation.

"Not that I love that or agree with it," Musselman said.

"It's not a home game, because it's not a place where we play consistently or practice consistently," Yurachek said. "From a NET perspective, I think that's the wrong way to treat this game.

"But you can't change it in the computer format for the NET rankings right now."

Musselman said he hopes playing in the afternoon -- the Arkansas-Hofstra game was a night tipoff -- will help change the Razorbacks' fortunes at Simmons Bank Arena. The team also switched up its travel schedule by departing Fayetteville by bus about 11 a.m. Friday -- several hours earlier than last year.

"Go to the hotel, head over for an early afternoon practice and then have a nice meal," Musselman said of Friday's schedule. "Have a couple of film sessions, wake up the next morning and get ready to play."

Despite the Razorbacks' record at Simmons Bank Arena and the home game for NET purposes, Yurachek said Arkansas remains committed to playing in North Little Rock for the foreseeable future.





The fact graduation exercises are being held at Walton Arena today, Yurachek said, makes this a good time to play in North Little Rock.

Making sure fans outside of Northwest Arkansas have a chance to see the Razorbacks play also is important, Yurachek said, especially with games at Walton Arena being sold out for the second consecutive season.

"There are people in the central and eastern and southern parts of our state that don't have tickets for games in Fayetteville or don't have the ability to come up for games," Yurachek said. "This gives them the opportunity to see the men's basketball program for the flagship school in our state compete.

"The game is sold out, so there's obviously interest from people in the central part of the state and surrounding areas to come and watch the Razorbacks play in person."

The largest crowd for 22 Arkansas games at the arena is 17,201, and there have been 14 with more than 11,000, including 14,685 last season.

"The crowds have been great there," Musselman said. "The enthusiasm has been great.

"When we go out to eat the night before the game, great environment. In the hotel walking through the lobby, everybody's excited.

"Now we've got to go play better."