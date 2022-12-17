Church notes: Highlands United Methodist Church in Bella Vista hosts living Nativity

Benton County

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., invites you to join us for a worship service on Sunday at 10 a.m.

The church will host a Christmas Eve candlelight service at 3 p.m. Dec. 24.

Visit bvcc.net for video sermons to stay connected from home.

Information: 855-1126, bvcc.net.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., and its Celebration Choir and Orchestra will present their Christmas concert at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 18. Following the concert, Christmas cookies will be on display for purchase.

Today and Sunday, there will be a "Drive Through Christmas Story" from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. This is a 10 minute drive-through at nine different stations to see and hear the Christmas story from the comfort of your vehicle.

Christmas Eve worship service is at 6 p.m., and Christmas Day worship service is at 9:30 a.m. The Children's Christmas program will be at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 25.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry will be closed on Dec. 23 and Dec. 30.

The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday afternoon on radio station KURM-AM (790) and KURM-FM (100.3)

Information: 855-0272, bvlutheran.com.

First Presbyterian Church in Bentonville, 901 N. E. J St., will host a Christmas carol sing-along during worship at 10:15 a.m. this Sunday.

On Dec. 24, come for a candlelight Christmas Eve Service for all ages at 6:30 p.m. with brass ensemble, choir and oboe, Scripture and prayer, a special message for children, and the singing of "Silent Night" with candles.

On Dec. 25, come at 10:15 a.m. for a casual and fun kid-friendly service, pajamas welcome, with waffles after the service.

Worship services are also online on Facebook and YouTube.

The FPC Food Pantry operates on Saturdays from 9 to 11 a.m. for Benton County residents, but will be closed on Dec. 24 and 31.

Information: fpcbentonville.org.

First Presbyterian Church of Rogers, 1901 S. 26th St., will host a Blue Christmas Worship Service at 6 p.m. Dec. 21 for anyone in the community who is experiencing a difficult holiday season. Our Blue Christmas service provides a quiet and contemplative worship service as an alternative to the more traditional gatherings. This is in honor of those who are experiencing grief and struggling with loss, dealing with the death of a loved one, facing life after divorce or separation, coping with the loss of a job, living with cancer or some other disease that puts a question mark over the future, and a number of other human situations that make parties and joviality painful for many people in our community.

If you are experiencing a difficult holiday season, join us and experience the promise of Christ's birth.

Information: 636-5542, www.fpcrogers.com.

Highland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., will celebrate the Advent with a Candlelight Service on Christmas Eve beginning at 5 p.m. During this Advent season, come and celebrate in the hope, joy, and love given to each of us.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

Highlands United Methodist Church in Bella Vista, 371 Glasgow Road, and its Methodist Men's group host an outdoor living Nativity at 6:45 p.m. Dec. 19-20. The presentation, which includes 15 actors and prerecorded dialogue of the well known Christmas story from the Gospel according to Luke, read by a former member, lasts about 45 minutes.

Admission is free.

Information: 855-2277, humcbv.com.

The Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd., welcomes you to worship with us this Advent at 10 a.m. Dec. 18 and 5 p.m. Dec. 24 for the Christmas Eve candlelight service. Christmas Day worship will be at 10 a.m. Wear Christmas pajamas or your favorite Christmas sweater, if you wish!

Listen to our newest "Hearing Matters" podcast, "The Gospel According to Ted Lasso: Christmas Episode," on our website (pcbv.org). On the main page, scroll down to Latest Good News and select Hearing Matters Episode 4.

Information: 855-2390, pcbv.org.

Washington County

St. James United Methodist Church in Fayetteville, 5 N. Willow Ave., is hosting a concert titled "Musical Sounds of Joy at Christmas" at 4 p.m. this Sunday.

Refreshments will be served after. All friends, family and interested people are invited to attend!

Information: 521-2192.

First United Presbyterian Church in Fayetteville, 695 E. Calvin St., will have services at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. this Sunday in the sanctuary. Third Sunday, a more contemporary service, will be at 4 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. The 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. services are also streamed on YouTube. An Advent devotional booklet written by church members is available at church and on Facebook.

Our Christmas Brunch, with biscuits and gravy, will be from 9:15 to 10:45 a.m. Sunday in Fellowship Hall. Bring your favorite breakfast item to share.

After the 4 p.m. Third Worship, the youth will go to Bentonville First Presbyterian for a three-youth-group combined party. Bring a silly, second-hand, gender-neutral, wrapped gift.

At 5 p.m. Dec. 24, the church's own Calvin Street Band will be in the Gathering Place with joyful carols and merry songs of the season. Come early and enjoy the fellowship. The Christmas Eve service, friendly for all ages, begins in the sanctuary at 5:30 p.m. Bring your extended family and friends.

On Dec. 25 and Jan.1, both Sundays, we'll have just one family friendly, informal service at 10 a.m.

During the season of Advent, hats, mittens, and socks will be collected on the "Hat and Mitten Tree" in the Gathering Place as you enter the sanctuary. They will go to the Fayetteville Public Schools Outback for needy children and their families.

Information: 442-4411, fupcfay.org, facebook.com/fupcfay.org.

First Presbyterian Church in Springdale, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, hosts a church-wide potluck breakfast beginning at 8:30 a.m. this Sunday. Bring a dish to share and your family and friends. This is the perfect time to reconnect with your FPC family of faith.

The annual Youth Bake Sale will also begin at 8:30 a.m. Sunday. Proceeds will support Young Disciples' events and activities.

Also this Sunday, the Children's Christmas Party will begin at 11:45 a.m., and the Youth Christmas Party starts at 3:15 p.m. FPC Youth will join together with Fayetteville and Bentonville youth to celebrate.

Sunday morning services begin at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Dr. Susan Arnold, and the Adult Chancel Choir's annual Christmas concert will be this Sunday during worship.

Christmas Eve services will begin at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 24.

Church van pickup for Sunday services is available. Call the church office if you would like a ride.

If you are experiencing a difficult time -- emotionally, spiritually, or relationally -- you don't have to suffer alone. Our Stephen Ministers are trained caregivers, ready to listen, care for and encourage you, pray with and for you, and provide one-to-one Christian care to help you through whatever it is you are facing. Contact the church office or visit the church website for more information.

Children's Church and Sunday School classes have been canceled for the Christmas season. They will resume on Jan. 8.

Samaritan Fridays are each Friday from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. in the church Narthex. This is an outreach program sponsored by the church which provides help for those in need in our community.

Information: 751-2040, fpcspringdale.org.

Send church news to Features Editor Becca Martin-Brown at bmartin@nwadg.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday for Saturday publication.