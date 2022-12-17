COLUMNISTS: How Americans can get more safe, sustainable seafood

There's a culinary revolution happening in the United States. More than ever before, Americans expect their meals to not only be delicious, but sustainable and local.

While restaurants and markets that can meet this demand are reaping the benefits, more supply is needed. Currently, up to 85 percent of American seafood is imported, and it is estimated that half of that is farmed, often in ways that may not live up to our health or environmental standards.

Part of the solution is to make more sustainable, homegrown aquaculture--the farming of seafood in U.S. waters--a reality. While some states permit seafood farming near shore, the U.S. needs comprehensive standards for farms more than three nautical miles offshore, in federal waters, to allow a sustainable industry to develop.

Safely growing seafood in federal waters could help stabilize supply for chefs and consumers, drive job creation in coastal economies, and meet America's growing demand for sustainably sourced, nutritious protein.

A new bill would take responsible steps toward building a strong, sustainable aquaculture industry in the U.S.: the Science-based Equitable Aquaculture Food Act (SEAfood Act). It was introduced recently in Congress by Rep. Alan Lowenthal (D-Calif).

There are potential risks and unintended side effects of aquaculture that must be addressed. Equipment failures can lead to more pollution that endangers wildlife, and fish escapes could interfere with wild fisheries, upsetting delicate ecosystems that support existing livelihoods. Additionally, we must ensure that the food required for fish farms does not deplete other species critical to ocean health.

That's why the SEAfood Act is so important. It would drive the studies necessary to ensure regulatory standards for aquaculture in offshore federal waters that limit the effects on marine ecosystems and protect coastal communities.

When sustainable offshore aquaculture thrives in U.S. waters, we will be less vulnerable to the kinds of supply chain shocks the coronavirus pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine have caused. It also could boost the economy of coastal communities and improve equity by creating grants for education and career development programs.

More aquaculture is coming. The global population is growing and with it comes the need for more protein. So U.S. lawmakers should pass the SEAfood Act and invest in research now to help ensure that aquaculture in U.S. federal waters is done right from the start.

Eric Schwaab is senior vice president of people and nature at the Environmental Defense Fund. Mary Sue Milliken is an award-winning chef and small business owner.