Wreath placement set at cemetery

Pine Bluff's Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and VFW Auxiliary Post 4455 will host a wreath placement in the Veteran's section of Graceland Cemetery at 2 p.m. today.

"Our desire is to honor our local veterans," according to a news release from Theresa Orso, president of the auxiliary.

December 17 is the designated Wreaths Across America Day at National Cemeteries. The community is invited to attend the event.

The program will include Watson Chapel JROTC presenting the colors under the direction of Sgt. Jimmy Stoker; an opening prayer with Ken Thornton, pastor of First Baptist Church and a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel; and the placing of the wreath by VFW member Michael Reeves.

Christmas set at Taylor Field

The community is invited to Christmas at Taylor Field, 1201 E. 16th Ave., from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday.

The event will feature Santa Claus and the Taylor Field staff and volunteers will give out free hot dogs, popcorn and candy to everyone at the front entrance to the stadium, according to Jeff Gross of Taylor Field.

"We hope you can stop by Taylor Field for a short time to enjoy our Christmas present to you," said Gross. "It should be lots of fun for the entire family."

"The Pine Bluff Fire Department trucks will help us celebrate a fun-filled evening with Santa while Christmas music is being played over the stadium public address system. Bring your Christmas Spirit for all photo opportunities with the Lights and Candy Canes," according to a news release.

Phi Kappa Phi inducts locals

Several local residents were recently were initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

They are Perry Hanson of Stuttgart, Derrick Lucas of Lake Village, Nyah Scott of Monticello, and Kayla Woodruff of Pine Bluff.

Phi Kappa Phi is the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines, according to a news release.