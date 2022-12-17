Marriages

Ariane Hopkins, 55, and Tony Rose, 60, both of Little Rock.

Lawonda Sykes, 44, and Robert Sykes, 53, both of Eudora.

Mira Lelovic, 50, and Eric Fredriksson, 59, both of Little Rock.

Brandi Johnson, 43, and Dustin Crist, 42, both of Bigelow.

Taylor Thompson, 26, and Roger Webb, 27, both of Little Rock.

San Juwita, 22, and Julius Lopez, 23, both of Little Rock.

Mandy Marshall, 37, and Justin Harris, 42, both of Little Rock.

Anfernee Davis, 25, and Kori Tims, 29, both of Los Angeles.

Marcia Rasmussen, 52, and Michael Morris, 56, both of Little Rock.

Bianca Lavonda, 34, and Michael Scales, 35, both of North Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

22-4409. Byron Haley v. Deborah Haley.

22-4410. Michael Narcisse-Cousar v. Liduina Kimbu.

GRANTED

22-4032. John Gravett v. Jean Holden.

22-4036. Amanda Cazort v. Brendan McInerney.