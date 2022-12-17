DaySpring hosts cookie decorating for adults with disabilities in Siloam Springs

SILOAM SPRINGS -- DaySpring, a company central to the Siloam Springs, is on the front lines when it comes to serving in the community.

In the spirit of the holiday season, DaySpring invited students form Connections University to decorate cookies at their headquarters on Dec. 7.

Connections University, a college program for adults with disabilities put on by Ability Tree, is partnered with John Brown University to give students a true college-like experience.

In the Connections University classroom, students work on both life and social skills. Trips out into the community are filled with things like hiking, shopping trips and museum visits.

In addition to the activities, students also volunteer with local organizations.

The Connections University program is geared towards adults with disabilities between the ages of 18-30.

"What's better than decorating cookies at Christmastime? Decorating cookies with our friends from Connections University," said DaySpring brand manager Kathleen Benefield.

She continued, saying, "DaySpring is in our second year of partnership with ConnectionsU. DaySpring's Ministry Opportunities Program gives every DaySpring employee a chance to 'live their faith' through giving and serving."

Benefield noted that DaySpring also helps their ministry partners on a financial level. "DaySpring generously matches employee contributions to their ministry partners dollar for dollar," she said.

"Serving our Ministry Partners, like the ConnectionsU students, provides an opportunity for DaySpring to make a hands-on difference in our community," Benefield said.