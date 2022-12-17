OPINION | REX NELSON: Defining the Ozarks

When May Kennedy McCord died in Springfield, Mo., in February 1979, a local newspaper had this to say under the headline "The Queen Is Dead": "We called her Queen of the Hillbillies. Not out of disrespect. Quite to the contrary, we called her Queen of the Hillbillies because of affection that bordered on the downright worshipful at times. She belonged to all of us in the Ozarks.

"In an interview 10 years ago, in a message to all her friends in the Ozarks, she spoke her own epitaph: 'Tell 'em I love 'em, and I always will.' The Lord willin' and the creek don't rise, as she used to say in signing off her radio program, we'll see her in the land beyond the river."

In Wednesday's column, I wrote about "Queen of the Hillbillies: Writings of May Kennedy McCord," a book released earlier this year by the University of Arkansas Press. The collection of her writings is part of the UA Press' Chronicles of the Ozarks series, edited by noted Ozarks historian Brooks Blevins of Izard County. One thing McCord did through the decades was help define the Ozarks and the people who lived there.

"Through long-running newspaper columns and popular radio shows, her musings on the folk culture, history and characters of the Ozarks reached tens of thousands of people across the region each week," Blevins says. "Yet despite cajoling from confidantes and fans, McCord never published a book, and time has obscured her legacy. ... Singer, musician, storyteller, hostess, entertainer--McCord's light burned bright, and it shone on all who came near."

In April 1931, Ozark Life magazine noted: "There is just something different, something peculiar to this country which no one has ever found words to describe." McCord, with help from readers, found those words.

"Even today, people living in the Ozarks may struggle with the decision to embrace their hillbilly-ness or to seek a more sophisticated identity," editors Patti McCord and Kristene Sutliff write in "Queen of the Hillbillies." "In 1937, May's readers explored this dilemma through her Hillbilly Heartbeats columns. In addition to defining hillbillies, her columns explained the location, land and culture of the Ozarks, including hill folks' curious ways, sense of humor and dialect."

May McCord wrote: "Someone asked me in a recent letter: Please explain where on Earth the Ozarks really are. Well, here I look wise and stroke my chin and tell you what authorities say--geologists and geographers and topographists and whatnot. They tell us this, and it is the easiest remembered: Broadly speaking, the Ozarks are bounded by four rivers--the Mississippi on the east, the Verdigris River in Oklahoma on the west, the Arkansas River on the south and the St. Francis River on the north."

She wrote in another column: "There is just something here, preserved intact through the years, that cannot be portrayed by indulging in technicalities. That is the reason that we who love the Ozarks are fighting to preserve that something. ... It just seems to me that civilization has stood still, and I cannot even remember that I have ever been harassed and hurried by the growing sweep and complexity of modern life."

In a 1933 column about hillbillies, McCord wrote: "I'm of his tribe and clan, and I love every bone in his body. And if I or any other contributor of mine ever misrepresent the hillbilly, may the blackness of the desert hide us, the sand fleas devour us and our bones bleach until judgment day."

McCord was poet Carl Sandburg's guide when he visited the Ozarks in 1931. In 1934, she was asked to head the Ozarks section of the National Folk Festival in St. Louis. McCord's first Springfield, Mo., newspaper column appeared in October 1932. By the late 1930s, she was speaking to groups across the country.

In 1942, McCord began a daily show on a St. Louis radio station. In 1945, the radio show moved to KWTO-AM in Springfield, which had listeners across north Arkansas. That program ran until the 1960s.

Blevins says the book "reintroduces people to a regional celebrity whose fame had almost faded away in the decades since her death. But it's not just another Ozarks book. May had her own distinctive style, which included lots of input and participation from her readers, who were also her fans. I knew so little about her that most things in the book were a revelation. It was fun to get to know someone new who just happened to be one of the most influential figures in the shaping of regional popular perception in the heyday of public interest in the Ozarks."

McCord benefited from that nationwide interest in the Ozarks.

"Her words were used to help encourage, inform and connect people spread across a region--and celebrate their uniqueness, and that of the area in which they lived," says Kaitlyn McConnell, founder of the cultural preservation project Ozarks Alive. "McCord's life was fully intertwined with the Ozarks. She spoke at events about her beloved region, and as a balladeer she sang and shared songs passed down through generations."

Blevins says: "From the 1930s into the 1960s, inside the Ozarks, the name May Kennedy McCord was more recognizable than the name of anyone else who wrote and talked about regional culture."

In her first newspaper column, McCord wrote: "Tell me what you know about this hillbilly. We never tire of hearing about him. He is getting a lot of front-page stuff nowadays and takes his seat in the front row among the notables present. All sorts of inspired ink is being spilled about him. I love the hills."

Senior Editor Rex Nelson's column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. He's also the author of the Southern Fried blog at rexnelsonsouthernfried.com.



