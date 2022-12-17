Disabled remote workers flourish

After generations of being overlooked and sidelined in the job market, Americans with disabilities are enjoying an unprecedented employment boom -- thanks to the covid-19 pandemic.

Widespread acceptance of remote working and an overall labor shortage have opened up historic opportunities for some of the nation's most skilled and underutilized workers.

"I'm proud to be able to go out and earn a living now, especially teleworking, and do it as a blind man," said Bobby Pellechia, 39, a data analyst in central Texas who has had three remote jobs since the pandemic began, each time moving up in position and pay.

The question now is whether people with disabilities can hold on to those gains as a recession looms and more employers press their employees to return to the office.

Experts see a struggle coming with consequences not only for the disabled, but also for the whole U.S. economy. And the resolution may only come through legal battles and a fresh look at the nation's landmark anti-discrimination law, the Americans With Disabilities Act.

Since the pandemic began, employment of people with disabilities is up nearly 25%, to more than 7.3 million workers last month, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

That contrasts sharply with the rest of U.S. employment, which still hasn't caught up to what it was three years earlier.

The joblessness rate for disabled workers -- typically in double digits and 12.3% two years ago -- dropped to 5.8% in November. While that's almost double the rate for all workers ages 16 and over, it represents the lowest rate for people with disabilities since record-keeping began in 2008.

"It's been a total game changer," said Mason Ameri, an associate professor at Rutgers University who has been monitoring disability employment.

The shift to telework, he said, has been particularly helpful for people with physical difficulties and mobility limitations. "The ability to get to work via this 10-second commute is to their advantage," Ameri said.

Up until the pandemic, Russell Rawlings, 45, who lives in Sacramento with cerebral palsy, was going into the office Monday through Friday working at a nonprofit independent living center.

The commute was just 2 miles from his home, but Rawlings got up at 5 a.m. to make it to work by 8. It took that long for him to get ready and into his powered wheelchair to the bus stop and to his desk. It was even harder on rainy days; he needed someone to help him put on his poncho before heading out.

In March, Rawlings started a new job as an education organizer for Hand in Hand, which assists domestic workers. The newly created position is fully remote.

It's a dramatic turnaround from several years ago, when Rawlings struggled to find any job and was often confined to home, dependent on Supplemental Security Income, or SSI.

Now -- thanks largely to the widespread acceptance of remote working -- he's not only eliminated that difficult commute, but is also working in a position that gives him a greater sense of self-worth and accomplishment.

"For all my years spent on SSI, it just seemed impossible," he said. "I never thought I would be able to do community organization remotely."

Yet for all the gains made since the pandemic, disability-rights advocates say many capable people with disabilities remain unemployed or underemployed because employers fear they will be too costly or lack adequate services to support their employment. Disabled workers worry that the momentum built will be lost now that the economy is turning down.

Layoffs of all kinds of workers have been increasing of late, hitting many people who had worked from home. And a growing number of companies are instructing their employees to return to the office, at least part time.

So even as experts expect the broad shift to remote work to continue in some form, it's unclear to what extent companies will expand opportunities for people with disabilities or allow them to retain the option to telework.

The Americans With Disabilities Act requires employers to offer a reasonable accommodation to employees with a disability. Since the law's enactment in 1990, there have been persistent disputes over what "reasonable" means.

After almost three years in which teleworker has been the norm, lawyers say it may be harder for an employer to justify refusing to let disabled employees work from home.

With a pressing need for workers and new tools like videoconferencing and screen readers readily available, employers who had long resisted telework and other accommodations quickly changed their minds in the face of the pandemic.

"It's good that we now have this option, but it's also heartbreaking that it took so long and that it happened overnight. And it was possible all along," said Charles-Edourad Catherine, director of corporate and government relations at the National Organization on Disability.

But even with the positive experience, employers are unlikely to guarantee that workers will have the right to work from home in all cases.

"Employees are only entitled to an accommodation if it is medically necessary to enable them to perform the essential functions of their job," said Fiona Ong, an employment attorney at Shawe Rosenthal in Baltimore who serves as the general counsel to the Maryland Chamber of Commerce.