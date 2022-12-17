Emotions flow during SEARK’s graduation

The tears were not easy for Jessica Derrick to contain by the time she received her associate's degree from Southeast Arkansas College on Friday night.

Shortly before her father died in a 2015 house fire, Derrick promised him that she would finish her high school education. The loss, however, took a toll on her.

"I lost everything, the will to keep going on, the whole nine yards," Derrick said. "I remembered me and my dad talking. [He asked:] 'What do you want in life?' because he had only an eighth-grade education.

"I said, 'Dad, I want to make you proud.'"

Derrick moved back to Pine Bluff from the Calhoun County community of Thornton in 2018 and heard the same question from her now-fiancé, Floyd Roberts. She wanted to receive her GED to keep a promise to her dad.

What she wanted to do afterward? She had no answer, but she enrolled at SEARK in 2019, the same year she completed high school.

Now a 38-year-old mother of two and grandmother of one, Derrick is the first college graduate in her family. She earned an associate's degree in computer networking technology and PC maintenance and repair, joining 195 other recipients of degrees and certificates during graduation at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

Asked about her plans to use the degree, Derrick said she wasn't certain -- yet.

"Anything's possible," she remarked. "If it leads me to cybernetics so that I can help soldiers in wheelchairs disabled in any way, I'm going for it."

Derrick and other graduates received a three-pronged challenge from SEARK board member the Rev. Lamont Davis during his keynote address: Be accountable, don't compromise and be a change agent. Derrick mastered that challenge on her way to a degree.

"It's a great accomplishment," Roberts said. "Everything she had to overcome and everything she endured, to finally reach this point of her life, to have this, it's a great accomplishment. I'm very proud of her."

Her soon-to-be mother-in-law, Deborah Nanny, pushed her into chasing a college degree.

"I believe in education," Nanny said. "I believe everyone needs to learn, and I'm a firm believer in learning. She had doubts, and I told her, standing in front of an ice cream machine, if I can do it, you can do it."

Derrick's latest achievement was also emotional for Roberts, whose father died this past September.

"When his dad died, it felt like I was losing my dad again. It rekindled that promise I made, so when I went to take my finals this month and I was informed I would be graduating with honors, it's like I made the promise come true. So, from this point on, anything's possible," Derrick said.

SEARK College President Steven Bloomberg announces the presentation of certificates and degrees. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



Keenon Branch is the first graduate to be called to the stage, receiving an associate of arts degree. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



SEARK College board member the Rev. Lamont Davis delivers the keynote address. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

