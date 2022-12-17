Five forced turnovers a cure for Trojans’ ailments

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Gunnar Watson's 12-yard scoring pass to RaJae' Johnson in the third quarter put No. 24 Troy ahead to stay, and the Trojans forced five turnovers in an 18-12 come-from-behind win over No. 25 Texas-San Antonio in the Duluth Trading Cure Bowl on Friday.

Troy (12-2), the Sun Belt Conference champion, closed out the season with 11 consecutive victories and set a school record for wins in a season.

"Twelve-2, 11 straight wins, conference champs, first time we'll ever be ranked to end a season," Troy Coach Jon Sumrall said. "This team has done some things that have never been done. We're going to take a few days and appreciate it. Then we're going to get ready for 2023."

Conference USA champ UTSA (11-3) outgained Troy 345-166 and led 12-0 in the first half, but turnovers proved to be the difference.

Troy linebacker K.J. Robertson picked off a pass by UTSA's Frank Harris near the goal line in the third quarter. Robertson returned the interception 61 yards, with a 15-yard personal foul penalty tacked on at the end, and the pick set up the go-ahead score.

"I was hauling," Robertson said. "That's the fastest I've ever ran ... like ever. It was awesome. It was a great feeling."

Watson's TD pass to Johnson gave the Trojans a 13-12 lead, and a two-point conversion pass to tight end Clayton Ollendieck made it 15-12 with 2:43 remaining in the third quarter.

Watson was 13-for-23 passing for 113 yards. Kimani Vidal rushed for 73 yards on 22 carries with a touchdown.

"That was not an easy win," Sumrall said. "That was a tough hard-fought win. I think both teams should be ranked in the top 25."

Vidal scored on a 2-yard rush with 50 seconds left in the first half to pull Troy within 12-7.

The Roadrunners took a 2-0 lead in the first quarter on a safety when Troy center Jake Andrews snapped the ball before Watson was ready and the ball bounded through the end zone.

Harris connected with Zakhari Franklin for a 2-yard scoring pass early in the second quarter to make it 9-0.

"We thought it would be a low-scoring, NFL-type football game," UTSA Coach Jeff Traylor said. "That's what it was."

Jared Sackett added a 42-yard field goal at 6:41 of the second quarter to extend UTSA's lead to 12-0.

Harris went 23 for 42 for 198 yards, with an interception and a TD. Kevorian Barnes rushed for 132 yards on 21 carries.

Barnes' 53 yard run in the fourth quarter gave the Roadrunners a first-and-goal at the Troy 5, but three consecutive incompletions led to a turnover on downs with 7:01 remaining.

"Lack of execution on third down, dropped some passes, lost some battles up front where they stripped us," Traylor said. "Missed opportunities. It was as good a performance from our defense as I've seen since I've been here. Two very good defenses tonight."

BAHAMAS BOWL

UAB 24, MIAMI (OHIO) 20

NASSAU, Bahamas -- Jermaine Brown Jr. rushed for 116 yards and two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, Trea Shropshire had 183 yards receiving and a score, and UAB held off Miami (Ohio).

UAB (7-6) won its second bowl game in a row -- beating No. 13 BYU 31-28 in the Independence Bowl last season -- and third in program history. The Blazers won their 50th game since returning in 2017 from a program shutdown.

Brown carried it 24 times to eclipse 100 yards for the fifth time this season for UAB. Shropshire finished with six catches for 183 yards and a touchdown.

Dual-threat QB Aveon Smith passed for 162 yards and two touchdowns for Miami (6-7). He also carried it 22 times for 50 yards.

Troy quarterback Gunnar Watson (18) releases the ball as he is hit by UTSA linebacker Trey Moore during the first half of the Cure Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)



UTSA linebacker Jamal Ligon, top, breaks up a pass intended for Troy wide receiver Deshon Stoudemire (11) during the first half of the Cure Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)



UTSA quarterback Frank Harris (0) runs for yardage past Troy safety Dell Pettus (31) during the first half of the Cure Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)



UTSA safety Clifford Chattman, front left, fumbles the ball after he intercepted a pass intended for Troy tight end Deyunkrea Lewis during the first half of the Cure Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Troy recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/John Raoux)



UTSA cornerback Nicktroy Fortune (10) breaks up a pass intended for Troy wide receiver Demontrez Brown during the first half of the Cure Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)



UTSA running back Kevorian Barnes, left, leaps up against Troy safety Craig Slocum Jr. while trying to avoid a tackle as Troy linebacker Javon Solomon (41) comes in during the first half of the Cure Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)



UTSA linebacker Donyai Taylor (12) celebrates and signals a safety after Troy snapped the ball out of their end zone during the first half of the Cure Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)



UTSA quarterback Frank Harris, right, looks for a receiver as Troy defensive tackle AJ Pierce (97) closes in on him during the first half of the Cure Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

