Five forced turnovers a cure for Trojans’ ailments

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Gunnar Watson's 12-yard scoring pass to RaJae' Johnson in the third quarter put No. 24 Troy ahead to stay, and the Trojans forced five turnovers in an 18-12 come-from-behind win over No. 25 Texas-San Antonio in the Duluth Trading Cure Bowl on Friday.
Troy (12-2), the Sun Belt Conference champion, closed out the season with 11 consecutive victories and set a school record for wins in a season.
"Twelve-2, 11 straight wins, conference champs, first time we'll ever be ranked to end a season," Troy Coach Jon Sumrall said. "This team has done some things that have never been done. We're going to take a few days and appreciate it. Then we're going to get ready for 2023."
Conference USA champ UTSA (11-3) outgained Troy 345-166 and led 12-0 in the first half, but turnovers proved to be the difference.
Troy linebacker K.J. Robertson picked off a pass by UTSA's Frank Harris near the goal line in the third quarter. Robertson returned the interception 61 yards, with a 15-yard personal foul penalty tacked on at the end, and the pick set up the go-ahead score.
"I was hauling," Robertson said. "That's the fastest I've ever ran ... like ever. It was awesome. It was a great feeling."
Watson's TD pass to Johnson gave the Trojans a 13-12 lead, and a two-point conversion pass to tight end Clayton Ollendieck made it 15-12 with 2:43 remaining in the third quarter.
Watson was 13-for-23 passing for 113 yards. Kimani Vidal rushed for 73 yards on 22 carries with a touchdown.
"That was not an easy win," Sumrall said. "That was a tough hard-fought win. I think both teams should be ranked in the top 25."
Vidal scored on a 2-yard rush with 50 seconds left in the first half to pull Troy within 12-7.
The Roadrunners took a 2-0 lead in the first quarter on a safety when Troy center Jake Andrews snapped the ball before Watson was ready and the ball bounded through the end zone.
Harris connected with Zakhari Franklin for a 2-yard scoring pass early in the second quarter to make it 9-0.
"We thought it would be a low-scoring, NFL-type football game," UTSA Coach Jeff Traylor said. "That's what it was."
Jared Sackett added a 42-yard field goal at 6:41 of the second quarter to extend UTSA's lead to 12-0.
Harris went 23 for 42 for 198 yards, with an interception and a TD. Kevorian Barnes rushed for 132 yards on 21 carries.
Barnes' 53 yard run in the fourth quarter gave the Roadrunners a first-and-goal at the Troy 5, but three consecutive incompletions led to a turnover on downs with 7:01 remaining.
"Lack of execution on third down, dropped some passes, lost some battles up front where they stripped us," Traylor said. "Missed opportunities. It was as good a performance from our defense as I've seen since I've been here. Two very good defenses tonight."
BAHAMAS BOWL
UAB 24, MIAMI (OHIO) 20
NASSAU, Bahamas -- Jermaine Brown Jr. rushed for 116 yards and two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, Trea Shropshire had 183 yards receiving and a score, and UAB held off Miami (Ohio).
UAB (7-6) won its second bowl game in a row -- beating No. 13 BYU 31-28 in the Independence Bowl last season -- and third in program history. The Blazers won their 50th game since returning in 2017 from a program shutdown.
Brown carried it 24 times to eclipse 100 yards for the fifth time this season for UAB. Shropshire finished with six catches for 183 yards and a touchdown.
Dual-threat QB Aveon Smith passed for 162 yards and two touchdowns for Miami (6-7). He also carried it 22 times for 50 yards.