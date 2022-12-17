Former Arkansas state auditor candidate fined $750, cited for campaign ethics violations

A former Democratic candidate for state auditor who was arrested during her campaign has been fined by the Arkansas Ethics Commission for multiple violations related to financial reports.

Diamond Arnold-Johnson, a Democrat who was running to replace outgoing Auditor Andrea Lea, was fined $750 and issued a public letter of warning by the Arkansas Ethics Commission for filing several campaign finance reports late and for not filing a personal financial disclosure report.

The Arkansas Ethics Commission voted unanimously that Arnold-Johnson violated the law by failing to file a Statement of Financial Interest for the calendar year of 2021 and the 2022 election cycle.

The report states that Arnold-Johnson filed two reports more than 100 days late while four other reports were 83, 76, 52 and 21 days late, respectively.

On Sept. 9, the Arkansas Ethics Commission sent Arnold-Johnson a letter informing her they had found probable cause for her failing to file reports for the 2022 election cycle. Arnold-Johnson didn't respond and the time to accept the written Offer of Settlement expired, leading to a final adjudication hearing.

The report also said Arnold-Johnson didn't appear at the final adjudication hearing, which was held during the commission's confidential session Nov. 18, where they decided to fine her $750 instead of the $500 that was originally proposed in the letter.

In an unrelated matter, Arnold-Johnson was arrested earlier this year on a charge of felony first-degree terroristic threatening.

According to the affidavit by a Little Rock police detective, Arnold-Johnson, 32, was arrested for comments she reportedly wrote while logged in to the Facebook account of her husband, Arick Johnson. The posts were made against Arick Johnson's former attorney, Cara Connors. Connors is the judge-elect for Pulaski County's 12th Division Circuit Court.

A post written on Arick Johnson's Facebook page referenced Connors, including her address, and stated "here we come" followed by a bullseye emoji, a fire emoji and a "100" emoji followed by "BY ANY MEANS NECESSARY". The post prompted Connors, fearing for her safety, to contact police, according to the affidavit.

In an interview with the Democrat-Gazette earlier this year, Arnold-Johnson said there was no intent to threaten Connors, instead saying she wanted to organize a peaceful protest outside her home.