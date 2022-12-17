Gravette committee hears about 2023 meeting schedule, new police officer among other reports

GRAVETTE -- Members of the Gravette City Council heard in-person reports from all department heads at their committee of the whole meeting Dec. 8.

All council members were present, but City Attorney David Bailey was absent, and no citizens were in attendance to comment.

David Keck reported for the Planning Department that the meeting schedule for 2023 has been worked out. The schedule allows a full week between Planning Commission and City Council meetings, sets all meetings at 5:30 p.m. and changes City Council meetings from Thursday evenings to Tuesday evenings. The Planning Commission will meet on the first and third Tuesdays of each month, and the council will meet on the second and fourth Tuesdays.

Keck said everything was going smoothly in the Planning Department and several tract splits would soon be coming up for in-house review.

Police Chief Chuck Skaggs reported that officer Curtis Mullen is now on patrol. He said one of the school resource officers has resigned and he would work with the school to fill that position.

Skaggs also reported a successful chili cook-off with more than $2,000 raised for the department's Shop with a Cop program. He said the program has grown from five children helped the first year to more than 20 youngsters this year.

Richard Sutherland, Water Department supervisor, said his department is finally caught up on installing taps and repairing water leaks. He reported he had conducted a pressure test at the new Dollar General store that day. He said it would soon have water and is planning an opening in early January.

Karen Benson, library director, reported record attendance at the library open house Dec. 3. Friends of the Library officers served refreshments, and youngsters were able to choose a Christmas ornament from the tree. She also reported receiving great feedback on the Story Walk at Hiwasse. The Story Walk has been changed, and the new book for December is "The Snowy Day" by Ezra Jack Keats. Story Walk sponsors have been lined up for the next four months.

Fire Chief David Orr reported his department has responded to 890 calls so far this year, several more than last year. He said Lt. Randy Ates is leaving to become fire chief at Holiday Island. He will be missed, Orr said, but will continue to work in Gravette part-time.

In response to a question from council member Richard Carver, Orr reported that the Fire Department flushes one-quarter of the city water lines each year, so in four years, all lines are flushed out.

Tim Dewitt, Streets/Parks Department supervisor, reported a successful Christmas parade and said all Christmas lights are up. City crews are now working on clearing brush from the dirt roads, he said.

A representative from Namaqua appeared before the council to answer any questions council members might have about the proposed rezoning of property at 14109 Arkansas 72 since he was unable to attend the November council meeting. He said change is inevitable "even though the neighbors may not like it."

In new business, council members discussed reappointing Bailey as city attorney and having him continue as prosecuting attorney. He has been filling that position for the last few months since the longtime prosecuting attorney has had health issues.

Sy-Con Excavation & Utilities submitted the low bid of $302,733 for the Birmingham Alleyway rehabilitation project, and the project manager has recommended the firm be awarded the contract. The sewer has already been reworked on Birmingham.

Council members considered a proposed lease agreement with Pafford Ambulance Service for medical office space at the Gravette fire station. Northwest Medical has been renting the space for $1,200 a month, but since they have lost their lease, the new agreement with Pafford will be for one year with monthly payments of $1,500.

Council members discussed the selection of a 2023 committee chair and recommended allowing Carver to continue as chairman.

Mayor Kurt Maddox reported that a resolution passed at the November council meeting rezoning 1.76 acres at 206 Fort Smith St. S.W., owned by Todd and Dana Renfrow, is invalid and would need to be voted on again at the next council meeting. Terms of the rezoning will be the same, but it will be done by an ordinance rather than a resolution.

Finance Director Carl Rabey reported on the 2023 budget. He said expenses were calculated on the 2022 figures plus a percentage based on expected increases. He said it is a conservative budget, with figures in a middle range and, "if there is no recession, we should be good." A list of inflation adjustments was presented with a one-time bonus adjustment of 5% for all city employees.

Carver asked how the city deals with supply chain issues, particularly the need for new vehicles, and both Rabey and Maddox agreed the city is OK on vehicles for the next few years. Rabey said one advantage is that some restrictions have been lifted, and cities can now shop for vehicles outside the state.

Carver also asked about the sidewalk project, and Maddox said work should begin in March.

Rabey reported a $9,000 surplus in the general fund for November and said the city has had a "solid year." Maddox said the city would be hit harder in December because it would have three payroll periods, but that would be no problem because the city prepares in advance for that.

There was no report on the bond fund, but Rabey said an update would be available soon and he would distribute the information to all council members.



