DEAR HELOISE: In your column that appeared in our newspaper recently, you recommended lining the outside of a doghouse so a pet can fight off cold weather. If you get an opportunity to do so, please remind your readers that comforters, blankets, etc., should not be used to line the inside because they get wet and can freeze.

If they must use a doghouse, it should be lined with straw. Better yet, get rid of the doghouse and keep your pet inside, especially during the cold winter months and hot summer months.

Thank you for always trying to help your readers to be good dog parents.

DEAR HELOISE: I learned this from my father. Do you drive a car with a keyless entry that uses a wireless remote? If you replace the battery in the remote once a year, you will avoid getting caught unexpectedly with a nonworking remote.

DEAR HELOISE: My husband solved my problem of reaching the mail in the back of our mailbox. He gave me a retractable back scratcher that fits into the door pocket of my car. I use the extended back scratcher to scoop the mail from the far back of the mailbox. Awesome answer.

DEAR HELOISE: Today, I bought a yellow squash. When I went to cook it, I decided to steam it. I wanted the slices to be even, so I thought about it and came up with this: I used my pastry cutter to score the squash, and then I cut it. The squash turned out to be perfectly steamed.

DEAR HELOISE: After having shoulder surgery, I had to go several days without getting my bandages wet. To take a shower, I had my wife put a press-and-seal wrap over the bandage to keep it dry. It worked great.

DEAR HELOISE: I just read an article about a senior citizen not being able to replace the batteries in their smoke detector. In lots of towns, the fire departments have programs with volunteers who will do that for retirees. I suggest she contact the local fire department and ask about this. Or maybe a neighbor can do it for her? They don't need to be climbing up ladders. Thank you.

