Happy birthday: To love and to be loved. Everything else is superfluous. You'll count yourself among the lucky, so loved are you. When you look into the eyes of a special person, you get the feeling of coming home.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): There is satisfying work ahead. You may hesitate to talk about this around those who struggle to find enjoyment in their work. Don't worry, they will be inspired instead of discouraged by your sharing.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): The animal nature inside us all is not a force to be tamed so much as an aspect of self to be respected. Today such respect may be shown by giving the wild spirit the space it needs. To the animal, territory is worth fighting for.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Some dreams exist in cloud form for a long while before being realized. They must be kept alive in that form though, or they are unlikely to take any other. Feed your dream. And seize any opportunity to go further toward fleshing things out.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You'll give before you get. You'll pave the relationship road with plenty of good will and low expectations of return. Perhaps you have a goal in mind, but in the end, the relationship you build will be the real gold.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Executing a plan will be your specialty and you will keep people on track and understanding what needs to be done and the order in which it would be best accomplished. You'll be paid well for applying these skills.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You'd much rather be around a person who tries too hard than one who doesn't try enough. Ambition is an energy you can work with. The trier will eventually relax into a productive groove while those who don't attempt become inert.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): What becomes apparent is that everyone has a different idea about what's fun. Fun is not a universal concept. Going along for someone else's version of fun will be interesting, but don't be afraid to explore what's in it for you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): The signs pointing you to money will not be the obvious sort that anyone could read; rather, you'll understand the subtle indicators of value.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Today brings temptations galore and if you stay in a place where you see them all, you'll use up your wells of self-control. Your best defense against bad choices is to use your feet.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A strange kind of nostalgia hits, the sort that brings a poignant longing for the here and now. This is how you'll know you're just where you should be. Linger, but don't dwell.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You're not sure what to do, and there's no map either. Your best navigation device will be your curiosity about a subject. And when you're moved by an event or touched by beauty, that's also a valid indicator of good direction.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): If you'd known how this journey would go, you wouldn't have embarked. But you owe your greatness to the hard things you did along the way. There's something new on the horizon. It looks promising. Do you dare do this again?