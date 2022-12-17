Housing complex renovation begins





Renovation work is underway on one of Little Rock's public housing complexes.

Officials with Gorman and Co., a firm that tries to revitalize communities through innovative housing partnerships, talked on Friday about the work they are doing to fix up Sunset Terrace, a public housing development that officials said has become decrepit over the years due to lack of federal funding.

Sunset Terrace consists of three sites with a total of 87 units: Sunset Terrace, built in the 1940s, with 74 apartments; Stephen Apartments, which contains eight units; and Central Apartments, which has five units. The apartments range from one-bedroom units to five-bedroom units.

The Gorman firm is working in partnership with the Metropolitan Housing Alliance, which is the public housing agency of Little Rock, and the Central Arkansas Housing Corp., a nonprofit organization created by the Housing Authority of Little Rock to facilitate development, financing and construction of multifamily and single-family residential housing.

The partnership between Gorman, the Metropolitan Housing Alliance and Central Arkansas Housing Corp. raised $26 million in funding needed to complete the transformation through the use of the U.S. Housing and Urban Development Department's Rental Assistance Demonstration program and federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credits through the Arkansas Development Finance Authority.

The Gorman firm said it is providing relocation services for the current residents while construction takes place.





Brian Swanton, president and CEO of Gorman, said the construction team is adding new roofs, adding interior and exterior walls, and ripping buildings down for new plumbing, new fixtures and more.

"When you walk into these new buildings when they're finished, you will think it's new construction," he said at the site of Sunset Terrace at 2800 S. Battery St., where officials held a celebration of the revitalization project Friday. "But it's going to preserve the historic character, the open space between the buildings that's very unique; you don't see that with today's building patterns. We're kind of excited to preserve the historic integrity of how this property was laid out. There's still gonna be lots of green space, lots of place for kids to run around."

Swanton added that the design team has been developing blueprints for the past 11 years and he became more involved four years ago. Many people were trying to prevent this project from happening, he said, but the team had every approval met from the federal, state, county and local levels.

"Our newly re-elected Mayor Frank Scott Jr. worked tirelessly behind the scenes reaching out to the governor," he said. "Governor Asa Hutchinson, as well, came out here personally and visited this property to see what we were trying to do, and made a lot of phone calls to people that were trying to get in our way to try and clear a path, and they did. They cleared the path and that's why we're here celebrating today."

In leading the process of acquiring contractors, Swanton said that Leta Anthony, president of the Central Arkansas Housing Corp., made him go back to look at more minority-owned businesses, and now 50% of the contractors are minority-led.

"This is a labor of love and pride for both MHA and CAHC," Anthony said. "We're going to be doing this again with the Madison Heights renovation ... and there's more and more deals on the table as we try to meet the measurement that the mayor has set for us and having affordable, quality, safe and healthy housing in the city of Little Rock. Eighty years, eighty years, this structure has been here on this hill, giving shelter to different individuals for different reasons. And now we're being held accountable to come in and do something for it and it's only as it should."

Scott said Sunset Terrace reminded him of the book of Ezekiel, chapter 36 in the Bible when it mentions "a time with things, you have the opportunity to be better than its beginning."

"We have the opportunity to continue to transform our neighborhoods here in the city of Little Rock, particularly those -- and I'll be very frank -- that had been historically forgotten and neglected," he said. "And so that's been one of the main reasons, as I've been in office the past four years, is to pay attention to those particular areas and neighborhoods, to ensure that we have equity, to ensure that we focus on those areas and give them the right resources that are needed, to ensure we all can transform together."

Justin Garner, a staff member in the office of U.S. Rep. French Hill, R-Ark., spoke on behalf of Hill, the ranking member of the U.S. House Subcommittee on Housing, Community Development and Insurance, which handles matters related to public, affordable and rural housing, as well as community development.

"One policy topic my colleagues and I continually work on is the rising cost of housing," he said. "... Solving the issue of high housing costs is a tough policy challenge, because it's a federal issue, economic regulatory issue, and state and local issue. Congress and the Federal Government must work together to address it. It is very promising to see Gorman and Company, the Metropolitan Housing Alliance and the Central Arkansas Housing Corporation helping to address this issue."

William Towns, the National Market president for community revitalization and public housing for the Gorman firm, closed out the speakers at the ceremony.

"Housing is where sort of our future sleeps, right, where our kids are, housing is where the jobs rest," he said. "When we try to revitalize a community, if we don't have that basic need of housing, it makes all the other things that the mayors and our political officials and community members are fighting for much harder. This isn't just an end of an 11-year journey to get us here today, this is really the beginning of a transformational process that will allow individuals to better see their future and reach their full potential."

Demolition of select buildings has already begun, with residents living in other units on the premises while their apartments are renovated.









