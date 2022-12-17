I-30 lane closures happening soon, ending before holidays

Construction on Interstate 30 through Little Rock and North Little Rock will result in multiple lane closures in the next week, though not during the holidays.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced that work on I-30 will involve weekly lane closures. The closures will take place, weather permitting, from Monday through Wednesday evening.

However, no closures are scheduled for Thursday through Jan. 3, given Christmas and New Year's Day.

There are two daytime closures.

The I-30 frontage roads between Fourth and 10th streets in Little Rock will have single-lane closures starting at 6:30 a.m.

Broadway eastbound between the frontage roads in North Little Rock will have a single-lane closure from 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

The Department of Transportation listed six different overnight closures, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The interstate will see single- and double-lane closures and traffic shifts between Roosevelt Road in Little Rock and I-40 in North Little Rock, including a single-lane closure on I-30 eastbound at the I-630 westbound on-ramp and at the Broadway exit.

The I-630 westbound on-ramp between College Street at 15th Street and the pedestrian bridge in Little Rock will be fully closed.

The I-630 eastbound ramp to I-30 eastbound in Little Rock will be fully closed. A ramp detour will direct traffic to exit to northbound frontage road.

The I-30 frontage road between 4th Fourth and 10th Streets in Little Rock will have a single-lane closure starting at 6 p.m.

Broadway eastbound between the frontage roads in North Little Rock will have a single-lane closure starting at 11 p.m.

The I-30/I-40 lanes and ramps at the north terminal in North Little Rock will have single-lane closures.

There will be two 24-hour closures: the Sixth Street Bridge will be completely closed for reconstruction in Little Rock.

There will be signs for detours.

McGowan Street between the on-ramp to I-30 westbound and Pulaski County Lane in Little Rock and the on-ramp to I-30 westbound will be reduced to one lane.