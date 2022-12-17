• Danny Rampey, 67, of Statham, Ga., scheduled to be sworn in as a state representative next month, was jailed after investigators say he repeatedly stole prescription narcotics at the assisted-living complex he manages and where he was caught on video.

• Mark Leonetti of Longview, Wash., was arrested and charged with leaving hundreds of violent, bigoted and antisemitic voicemails for members of the U.S. House and Senate despite entreaties from law enforcement and mental health professionals.

• Alex Murdaugh, a South Carolina attorney accused in the shootings of his wife and son, was indicted on nine counts of tax evasion totaling $487,000, pushing the total number of charges he faces above 100, including two counts of murder.

• Robert Miller III of Urbandale, Iowa, was charged with homicide after a 4-year-old boy was killed when a car that police say was racing an SUV at more than 100 mph on a city street crossed into oncoming lanes and crashed into two other vehicles.

• Brad Wendt, police chief of Adair, Iowa, was indicted on charges that he abused his position to purchase more than two dozen machine guns, telling the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives that they were for his department when he was selling them for his own profit.

• Stacey Graves, a 25-year veteran of the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department and the first woman to become the permanent chief, vowed to be a "front-facing communicator" and said "the motto is 'mess up, 'fess up and move on' ... learn from it and move forward in a better way."

• Dana Douglas, a New Orleans-based federal magistrate judge, was confirmed by the U.S. Senate to serve on the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals covering Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi, the first Black woman to do so.

• Christofer Burger, spokesman for Germany's foreign minister, said it shows how serious the country is "about working through its colonial history" as the minister will personally return 20 artifacts looted from Nigeria.

• Kate Gallego, mayor of Phoenix, said "the future is here" as she announced that Sky Harbor International Airport will offer the self-driving ride-hailing service Waymo as the state prepares to host the Super Bowl, "the first airport anywhere in the world to have autonomous service."