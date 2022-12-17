Jayhawks take over in 2nd half

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Zakiyah Franklin scored 26 points as No. 22 Kansas pulled away in the second half to beat Tulsa 81-62 on Friday night.

Franklin sank 9 of 14 shots with 3 three-pointers for the Jayhawks (10-0). Taiyanna Jackson finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds, while Ioanna Chatzieonti scored 13 with 12 boards. Chandler Prater had 13 points before fouling out.

Delanie Crawford had eight points in the second quarter and the Golden Hurricane (8-3) outscored Kansas 22-9 in the period to take a 39-34 lead at halftime. The Golden Hurricane shot 37.8% from the floor and sank 8 of 21 shots from three-point range before intermission.

Prater and Chatzileonti combined for 15 points in the third quarter and the Jayhawks held Tulsa to 20% shooting, out-scoring the Golden Hurricane by 14 to grab a 59-50 lead.

Jessika Evans led Tulsa with 15 points. Temira Poindexter added 14 points, while Crawford pitched in with 13 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists. Maya Mayberry (Fayetteville) scored 10.

Tulsa shot 21.4% from the floor in the second half and made just 5 of 15 from distance.

The Jayhawks shot 43% overall, 40% from three-point range (6 of 15) and made 19 of 22 free throws.

NO. 3 OHIO STATE 82,

ALBANY 57

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Freshman Cotie McMahon scored a season-high 24 points and No. 3 Ohio State beat Albany.

Ohio State improved to 11-0 for the first time since the 2011-12 team started 15-0 before losing on Jan. 7.

McMahon scored 20 or more points for the third time this season, this time on 10-for-15 shooting. She added seven rebounds.

Taylor Mikesell added 13 points and Madison Greene had 11 for Ohio State. Rebeka Mikulasikova was held to four points on 2-of-6 shooting. The Buckeyes were once again without Jacy Sheldon, who is out with a lower-leg injury.

Helene Haegerstrand scored 21 points, Freja Werth added 13 and Morgan Haney 10 for Albany (6-7). Ellen Hahne, averaging a team-high 14.9 points per game, did not play due to an illness.

NO. 7 NORTH CAROLINA 89,

USC UPSTATE 47

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Deja Kelly scored 20 points to lead No. 7 North Carolina past USC Upstate.

Kelly shot 8 of 11 from the floor and grabbed four rebounds as the Tar Heels (9-1) won their third consecutive game. Eva Hodgson added 16 points, four assists and four steals and Paulina Paris chipped in a season-best 15 points.

The Spartans (3-7) were led by Trinity Johnson's 13 points and five steals.

USC Upstate kept the score close early, trailing just 10-8 midway through the first quarter. But then the Tar Heels closed the opening period on a 15-4 run to take a double-digit lead into the second quarter. Kelly had eight points and two assists during that stretch.

The Tar Heels went on to lead by 32 points in the third quarter, following a 17-8 run. Hodgson scored seven points in the third on 3-for-3 shooting.

The Tar Heels made 60.7% of their field goals for their best single-game mark of the season.