Judge to block part of California gun law

SAN DIEGO -- A federal judge said Friday that he will block a provision in a new California law to take effect next year that gun advocates argued was designed to hinder anyone from challenging the state's famously restrictive gun laws.

U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez said he would issue the injunction requested by gun clubs as soon as possible to halt the provision that would force people who file lawsuits over California's gun laws to pay the government's legal fees if they lose.

The ruling will block only the provision and not the entire law, which bans the sale of some assault weapons and allows private citizens to sue people who violate those rules. The law is modeled after a Texas measure passed in 2021 that empowers private citizens to enforce its abortion ban by filing civil lawsuits.

Benitez said the fee provision would have a "chilling effect" on the public's right to challenge the government in court because people would not want to take the risk of being liable for expensive legal fees.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom persuaded the state Legislature to pass the law after the U.S. Supreme Court allowed the Texas law to stay in effect. Newsom has said he believes the Texas law to be unconstitutional but if the Supreme Court allows it to stand, then California will take the same idea and use it for their purposes.

In addition to banning the sale of some assault weapons, the law also will prohibit parts that can be used to build weapons, guns without serial numbers or .50-caliber rifles.

In court Friday, Newsom's lawyers noted that California does not plan to enforce the fee provision unless the Texas law is upheld. Benitez dismissed that argument.

OREGON BAN ON HOLD

An Oregon judge placed a new, voter-approved ban on high-capacity magazines that was intended to curtail mass shootings on hold until questions about its constitutionality can be decided.

Harney County Judge Robert Raschio released the written ruling after a lengthy court hearing earlier this week in which attorneys for gun rights groups sought a preliminary injunction to stop the narrowly passed ban on magazines of more than 10 rounds.

"That the large-capacity magazine bans promote public safety is mere speculation," Raschio wrote. "The court cannot sustain restraint on a constitutional right on mere speculation that the restriction could promote public safety."

With the injunction in place, all provisions of the law are effectively on hold a little more than a month after voters narrowly passed it in midterm elections.

Under current federal law, a gun sale can proceed by default if the background check takes longer than three business days.

Information for this article was contributed by Julie Watson, Adam Beam, Gillian Flaccus, Gene Johnson and Lindsey Whitehurst of The Associated Press.