Frenzy of decoration

When my brother and I were the only kids left at home, we delighted in decorating the Christmas tree. We could hardly wait to begin our yearly ritual of climbing up to the attic and fetching our few but beloved decorations and a string of moldy old-fashioned lights to adorn our tree. However, our mama was skeptical of having a "fire trap" in the living room for a week and was not quite as enthusiastic.

So, with apologies to Clement Clarke Moore, I have written a parody about my favorite holiday memory.

'Twas the week before Christmas and all through the house, our mama was frantic and prepared to douse our Christmas tree should it abruptly ignite because of our elderly and questionable lights.

It was a real struggle for her, you see, battling both my brother and me as we gleefully threw lights, ornaments and icicles upon that tree.

Its glory was resplendent, its fragrance divine, but our mama glared at it, until it was time for Christmas to pass and our fun to be done, then tossed our tree out into the winter sun.

We watched it dry up with a sigh of regret, but Mama smiled peacefully and was no longer upset.

PATI GUESS

Sherwood

On Little Rock crime

Rex Nelson had a good column in Sunday's newspaper about how Mayor Frank Scott can improve Little Rock in the next few years. While Nelson addressed the crime issue, I believe he did not come down hard enough on Mayor Scott.

When it comes to reducing the murder rate in Little Rock, it seems Mayor Scott is AWOL. When this letter was written, there had been 76 murders so far in 2022, shattering the old record. Scott's history tells me he's not all that concerned about crime. He's pretty much into virtue-signaling. In 2019 he hired Keith Humphrey as police chief to do his dirty work and fire a police officer for apparently political reasons. That police officer ultimately won his job back in court. Bad move on Scott's part, but he made his political points with his base. Humphrey was later forced out. Since then we've had two interim chiefs.

Perhaps working under Scott is the real problem. Scott claims to be taking a holistic approach to solving our murder and crime crisis, such as education and social programs. This is a "pie in the sky' idea that may look good on paper, but we can't wait years and years for these murders to stop or to be reduced. Something has to be done now. I'm still amazed at the number of people who voted for Scott in areas of the town where the murder rate is the highest. What were they thinking?

TIM IRBY

Little Rock

In Christmas spirits

While traveling west on Interstate 630 the other day, I noticed a traffic sign across the highway, "Santa Sees You When You Are Speeding." Made my day!

Kudos to the Arkansas Department of Transportation or whomever is responsible.

LEE MOORE

Little Rock

Defended freedoms

On Dec. 7 we commemorated Pearl Harbor, but I did not see many articles to explain what that day meant to our freedom. It meant that young men and women put themselves in harm's way to defend our freedom, some as young as 16, and many of those did not come home; many that did come home had injuries that would change their lives forever. Thus the purpose for my comments.

We have so many veterans, from all wars and engagements, that are homeless and needing help but really don't get the help they need. However, it seems we allow the southern border to remain open and we give the people coming across housing, medical support, etc. We pay a lot of attention to the immigrants' care, but where do you give support to our veterans? The veterans deserve our help in all aspects of their lives; they put themselves in harm's way for us and now they need us to give them the support they deserve. Please look at the Tunnel to Towers Foundation and Wounded Warriors ads on TV; that gives you an idea of some of the sacrifices our military endures each day. They did not do that for one party, liberal/conservative/independent, but for our freedom and our country.

Many people are homeless because that is what they want, but there are so many veterans who are there because they don't have any other alternatives. Our government should establish resources to help them acquire a trade or find jobs, and set up training for them to be productive citizens.

I am sure there will be a lot of opposition to my message, but that is fine. Freedom of speech is one of the reasons they served. Our tax dollars should be spent on the service to our veterans as they spent their lives on our freedom. There is a group in our area that is headed by Col. Mike Ross that helps veterans.

CHARLIE HART

Little Rock

Best country in world

Why do you think so many people are trying to come to the USA? Because it is the best country in the world. For those who think otherwise, leave. You have the freedom to do so. If there is some place better in this world, don't keep it a secret. Tell us where it is so we can go there.

MARY WALKER

Mountain Home