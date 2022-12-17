Lions battle tested in losses

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Golden Lions are ready to rumble.

They play Ecclesia at 1 p.m. today at H.O. Clemmons Arena.

Earlier this season, the Lions played Texas Christian University. The Golden Lions held TCU to 73-72 but ultimately failed to win.

Two Lions scored in double digits in that game. Shaun Doss Jr. had 25 points, six rebounds and two steals.

Chris Greene had 13 points. The Lions are currently 3-9 overall. They lost their last game 72-56 at Minnesota. UAPB Coach Solomon Bozeman said his team will improve as conference season starts.

"We really respect our guys and they can compete on defensive end," Bozeman said. "We are trying to create our identity on the defensive end."

Bozeman said his team has been competing against some of the best in the country. The Lions took on the Texas Longhorns recently, losing 88-43. The Longhorns rank second in the nation.

The Lions have had a rough start but it's admirable.

"We are going to be focused on defense and be more disciplined," Bozeman said. "We have to be more focused on the offensive and defensive end. We have been turning the ball over too much. Our goal is 10 or less in turnovers in the second half and that has not been happening."

The Golden Lions have tried to hold on against every team they have played this year. But they have struggled.

In the Texas game, the Lions fought against the basket. Texas came out strong and bold defensively. UAPB knew they had a game on their hands.

"We knew we had a problem," Bozeman said.

No doubt.

The Golden Lions attempted a comeback but it was hard Bozeman said.

"We are struggling but we are playing against a ranked team," he said. "No excuses but we have to get better."

The Golden Lions are hoping that is the case today against Ecclesia, a private evangelical college in Springdale.

"We are going out and do our best," Bozeman said. " We will get better as the season goes,"