LIVE UPDATES: No. 10 Arkansas faces Bradley in NLR

12:27, 1H - Arkansas 13, Bradley 7

Back-to-back dunks for Jordan Walsh immediately off of Bradley turnovers. Both dunks were assisted by Anthony Black, who lobbed the second one to Walsh.

Walsh has 8 points and 3 steals in 6 minutes. He is playing like the 5-star he came to college as. The Braves have nine turnovers already.

14:27, 1H - Arkansas 9, Bradley 7

The Razorbacks are off to a solid start on the defensive end despite giving up a few early buckets.

Bradley is 2 of 3 from the floor with Anthony Black as the nearest Arkansas defender. Jordan Walsh is playing well on both ends and showing great aggressiveness.

The Razorbacks have been ultra handsy and active in swiping at the ball when the Braves dribble-drive.

Nick Smith knocked down a right-corner three to give Arkansas the lead at the first media stoppage.

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: Anthony Black, Nick Smith, Ricky Council, Jordan Walsh and Makhi Mitchell

The Razorbacks enter the weekend winners of five consecutive games dating to their loss to then-No. 10 Creighton at the Maui Invitational. This is Arkansas' first game since beating Oklahoma 88-78 in Tulsa one week ago.

Council is averaging 19.2 points per game to lead the team. Smith is putting up 19.7 points in his three starts, and he is scoring more than 14 points per game in four games played.

Smith, who won a state championship at North Little Rock High School in the spring, is back home today. He will be looking to score 20-plus points for the third consecutive game.

It is also a homecoming of sorts for Davonte Davis, who is averaging 7.5 points and 6 rebounds in the last 2 games.

Walsh scored 12 points and finished with 1 block and 2 steals against the Sooners in the team's first game without forward Trevon Brazile. Mitchell added 10 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 blocks and 1 steal.

According to KenPom data, Arkansas is No. 10 in the country in defensive efficiency, allowing 89.1 points per 100 possessions. That mark is fourth best among SEC teams.

Bradley's starters: Duke Deen, Connor Hickman, Zek Montgomery, Malevy Leons and Reink Mast

The Braves are 7-3 and have won four in a row since dropping back-to-back outings against Auburn and Liberty at the Cancun Challenge in late November.

KenPom data shows Bradley averages 64.9 possessions per game, which ranks 316th nationally, so it is a team that wants to play at a grind-it-out pace. The Braves own the No. 59 defensive efficiency rating, according to the site.

Against Division I opponents, Leons has knocked down 14 of 35 three-point attempts. Among players who have appeared in each game, he leads the team in scoring (12.0) and rebounding (6.7).

Mast has played in only four games and put up 13.0 points and 7.8 rebounds. Deen averages a team-best 3.4 assists per game.

Bradley has turned the ball over on 21.2% of its possessions against D-I opponents. That mark ranks 290th in the country.