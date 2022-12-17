Lowery announces treasurer’s office staff changes

Eric Munson, a former state securities commissioner and senior vice president of the Arkansas Bankers Association, will be appointed as the chief deputy in the state treasurer's office, State Treasurer-elect Mark Lowery announced on Friday.

Munson also is a former director of the Arkansas Governor's Council on Developmental Disabilities.

Lowery, a Republican state representative from Maumelle, will be sworn in as state treasurer on Jan. 10. He will succeed term-limited Republican State Treasurer Dennis Milligan of Benton, who will be sworn in as state auditor on Jan. 10. Milligan will succeed term limited state Auditor Andrea Lea, a Republican from Russellville.

Lowery also said William Cheatman, a former staff operations specialist with the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Washington D.C. and a graduate of the University of Arkansas Bowen School of Law, will be appointed as chief of staff/legal counsel.

And, former state Rep. Stephen Bright, R-Maumelle, will be appointed as director of governmental affairs and special projects, according to Lowery.

Bright is a project manager for Marketing and Redistribution in the state Department of Transformation and Shared Services and also a former mayor and city director of Maumelle. Marketing & Redistribution oversees the redistribution and sale of state surplus property between state agencies, tax-supported entities, not-for-profits, and to the general public, according to its website.

Lowery said he's "Extremely proud of the quality people we will bringing into the treasury, but ecstatic at the great team that is being retained from the current administration.

"Treasurer Milligan has assembled an outstanding team of professionals who have expressed their desire to be retained and I am happy to report we have offered and received acceptance from over 20 of the 35 positions in the Treasurer's office," he said in a news release.

During his campaign for state treasurer, Lowery said he would ask for a 15 % decrease in the number of employees in the state treasurer's office and that there is no need for the office to have two deputy treasurers nor its own legal counsel when it can rely on the attorney general's office.

On Friday, he said that his goal is to eliminate five positions in the state treasure's office, which currently has five unfilled positions, so he will evaluate that possibility. He said he plans to largely rely on the attorney general's office for legal advice and Cheatham will serve dual roles as chief of staff and legal counsel.

Lowery said key employees in the treasurer's office who are being retained include Robert Romanik and Stephen Pulley as senior investment managers and Autumn Sanson as chief compliance officer for the treasury and state Board of Finance.

He said that other key employees who are being retained include:

• Director of Investment Accounting Steven Kilgore, who will work with Holly Beaver in a newly created internal investment audit function.

• Receiving Manager of the Receiving and Warrant Department Kathie Insalaco.

• Manager of Local Government Services Rachel Garrett.

• Chief Technology Officer Craig Johnson.

• Division Director of Information Technology Stephanie Clark.

• Educational 529 and Financial Education Division employees Fran Jensen Webb and Christopher Scott.

Lowery said his transition team will continue to interview individuals for other key positions and plans on having all staffing decisions and offers made by Jan. 1.

Meanwhile, Milligan spokeswoman Stacy Peterson said eight of the treasurer's office employees will go to work for Milligan in the state auditor's office.

They include:

• Jason Brady as chief deputy auditor. Brady is now chief deputy treasurer of investments in the treasurer's office.

• Melissa Corrigan as chief of staff. Corrigan is currently chief financial officer in the treasurer's office.

• Kristina Duke as assistant chief of staff. Duke is now the human resources director in the treasurer's office.

• TJ Fowler as legal counsel. Fowler is currently chief legal counsel in the treasurer's office.

• Peterson as director of communication. Peterson is now director of communications in the treasurer's office.

• Gary Underwood as communications manager. Underwood is currently director of outreach and special projects in the treasurer's office.

• Thomas Burchfield as outreach manager. Burchfield is now manager of financial education in the treasurer's office.

• Wendy Spadoni as executive assistant to auditor and chief deputy auditor. Spadoni is currently executive assistant to the state treasurer.

Peterson said chief deputy treasurer of special programs Grant Wallace is resigning, effective Jan. 2, from the state treasurer's office. Asked about Wallace's next step, Peterson said that "I don't have any further info on him."

She said 18 of the state auditor's office employees will be retained by Milligan.

The state auditor's office has 30 positions and 21 are currently filled, Peterson said.