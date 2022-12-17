Man who assaulted wife gets prison time

HOT SPRINGS — A man on probation for assaulting his wife in 2020 who then attacked her again in July was sentenced to five years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to charges in Garland County Circuit Court.

Spencer Lane Manning, 28, who has remained in custody since his arrest July 26, pleaded guilty to felony counts of third-degree battery, subsequent offense and aggravated assault on a family or household member and was sentenced to five years on each count, to run concurrently, and ordered to pay $190 in court costs.

According to court records, Manning was convicted of felony second-degree domestic battery involving his wife on April 19, 2021, involving an incident that occurred on Dec. 8, 2020, and sentenced to four years’ probation.

According to the probable cause affidavit on the new charges, on July 26, around 2:15 a.m., Garland County sheriff’s Deputy Jeremy Rowland was dispatched to a residence on H.L. Circle regarding a disturbance and made contact with a woman who said Manning and his wife, who were her neighbors, came onto her property and got into an argument.

The woman told Rowland she didn’t want to pursue charges against them, but wanted the Mannings to know they were no longer allowed on her property.

Rowland went to the Mannings’ residence on H.L. Circle and made contact with Manning’s wife.

As soon as she answered the door, he noticed several cuts and “a fair amount” of blood on her head and face.

She also “seemed to have a scared look on her face” and was acting very nervous and “not wanting to talk loudly.” Rowland had her step outside to talk and she told him she and her husband got into an argument about him talking to the neighbor.

She said he grabbed her by her hair and threw her to the ground, causing several cuts from broken glass to the back of her head and her forehead.

She said the “slamming of her head” on the ground caused her to be severely dizzy as she attempted to stand up. She said Manning then “body slammed” her to the ground three times, got on her chest and wouldn’t let her up.

Rowland noted she had a large bruise on her lower back and significant bruising to her chest consistent with her statement. LifeNet responded and transported the victim to CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs for treatment of her injuries.

At the hospital, Manning’s wife told another deputy Manning had choked her until she almost “passed out.” Deputies located Manning at his residence and took him into custody and he was being held on a $6,000 bond. He pleaded not guilty to the charges on Sept. 6 and the case was eventually set for a disposition hearing on Tuesday.



