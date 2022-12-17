PREP BASKETBALL: McDaniel scores 24 of her 30 in second half to lead Lady Wildcats

SPRINGDALE -- Springdale Har-Ber got off to a slow start, but finished strong to begin 6A-West Conference play with a victory Friday night.

Pacious McDaniel poured in 24 of her game-high 30 points in the second half to help the Lady Wildcats earn a 52-41 win over Rogers Heritage at Wildcat Arena.

Har-Ber coach Kimberly Jenkins said offense was the big difference. Not to mention Heritage's Ruthie McCain, who controlled inside the lane in the first two quarters, was a key as well.

"We just didn't score the ball very well in the first half. I mean we had 13 points in the first half," Jenkins said. "That's uncharacteristic of us and I thought we had some good looks at the basket in the first half. We just didn't make a lot of shots.

"And the big girl is a big girl. She was a little bit of a problem for us in the first half. We were letting them get downhill and they were dropping it off to her. We kinda made a few adjustments with that and I thought Alexus Placenscia really stepped up and had some physical play for us and was able to make a difference in that area in the second half and I just think our kids dug in and dug deep and knew they'd played a really bad first half and only good things were gonna come for the second half."

That was exactly what happened for the Lady Wildcats (5-3, 1-0 6A-West).

Har-Ber put together a 10-0 run to end the third quarter to turn a 24-20 deficit into a 30-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter. McDaniel's three-point play started the run and Delaney Roller's jumper finished it to give the Lady Wildcats a six-point advantage.

Heritage (9-2, 0-1) pulled within two at 34-32 on a basket by Carlee Casteel. But McDaniel scored on a baseline drive and Galatia Andrew got a steal and layup to push the Har-Ber lead back to six with 4:44 left in the fourth quarter. McDaniel added two more baskets and the Lady Wildcats' lead was double digits in 3:26 remaining.

Roller joined McDaniel in double figures with 13, which included 11 in the second half.

Heritage coach Josh Laymon said his team's inability to match Har-Ber's physicality in the second half was the difference. over the final two quarters.

"Coach Jenkins got her kids to take it up a notch, on-ball defense, help defense, attacking the offensive glass," Laymon said. "And we didn't match that. Credit to them and an opportunity for us to see some areas where we can improve."

Har-Ber put together a third-quarter run to grab the lead that Heritage ultimately never could answer.

"We had some mental mistakes that in a game like that, you can't have," Laymon said. "Whenever a team goes on runs in basketball it's because of ball-handling and rebounding. You're either forcing turnovers and getting layups or you're getting offensive rebounds, getting other possessions. To stop the runs you've gotta be sure with the ball and get on the defensive boards.

"Well, they got on their runs and we were too slow to stop their runs by doing our part."

Heritage controlled the first half buoyed by the play of Ruthie McCain, who scored 12 of her 16 points in the first half. The Lady War Eagles led 19-13 at halftime and pushed the lead to eight before Har-Ber awakened to grab the lead after three quarters. Casteel was also in double figures with 20, including 12 in the fourth quarter.