Missouri man killed in Goshen wreck

A Missouri man was killed and four other men were hurt in a crash late Thursday on the outskirts of Goshen, according to a preliminary fatality report from police in that city.

Donald Kramer, 41, of Nixa, Mo., was driving west on Bowen Boulevard on the western side of Goshen at 11:18 p.m. when his 2017 Chevrolet veered into the opposite lane of traffic, the report says.

Eric Arana, 31, of Rogers, driving a 2018 GMC, swerved to try to avoid Kramer's Chevrolet, but the two vehicles collided on the shoulder of the road.

The Chevrolet continued through the crash and ended up in a roadside ditch, while the GMC rotated from the force of the strike and left the road.

Kramer was fatally injured in the collision, while Arana and three passengers in his vehicle -- Jake Pinneo, 33, Chaucencey Boles, 32, and Richard Myers, 36, all of Fayetteville -- were taken to Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville for treatment.

A Goshen police captain investigating the incident reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.