• Angelina Jolie and the United Nations' refugee agency are parting ways after more than two decades. The actress and the agency together announced Friday that she is "moving on" from her role as the agency's special envoy "to engage on a broader set of humanitarian and human rights issues." "I will continue to do everything in my power in the years to come to support refugees and other displaced people," Jolie said, adding that she felt it was time "to work differently" by directly engaging with refugees and local organizations. Jolie started working with the U.N. agency in 2001 and was appointed special envoy in 2012. She's credited with "carrying out more than 60 field missions to bear witness to stories of suffering as well as hope and resilience," most recently traveling to Burkina Faso. "After a long and successful time with [United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees], I appreciate her desire to shift her engagement and support her decision," UNHCR's Filippo Grandi said. "I know the refugee cause will remain close to her heart, and I am certain she will bring the same passion and attention to a wider humanitarian portfolio." In an opinion piece published in The Guardian last month, the Oscar-winning Jolie alluded to frustration with the lack of global progress in ending sexual violence in conflict. "We meet and discuss these horrors and agree that they should never be allowed to happen again. We promise to draw -- and to hold -- that line. But when it comes to hard choices about how to implement these promises, we run into the same problems time and again," she wrote, specifically calling out U.N. Security Council members for "abusing their veto power."

• Unemployment didn't last long for Trevor Noah -- he's hosting the Grammy Awards early next year. The comedian, who recently left his post as host of "The Daily Show" on Comedy Central, has been asked to be master of ceremonies Feb. 5, which will be his third time hosting the Grammys. The ceremony will return to Los Angeles after moving last year to Las Vegas because of rising covid-19 cases. It'll be held at Crypto.com Arena. Beyonce has a leading nine nominations, including her song "Break My Soul" earning nods for record and song of the year. Kendrick Lamar has the second-most nominations with eight, while Adele and Brandi Carlile each received seven. Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige, Future, DJ Khaled, The-Dream and mastering engineer Randy Merrill each picked up six.