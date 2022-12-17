Walmart rolling out

Text to Shop service

Walmart Inc. customers can now use text messaging to shop, pay for their order and schedule a delivery or pickup time.

The free Text to Shop service is connected to the shopper's Walmart account, which remembers a customer's previous grocery and general merchandise purchases.

So when the customer texts the message "I need three rolls of paper towels," for instance, the service will respond by adding three rolls of their usual brands to their shopping cart and display a photo of the product.

Dominique Essig with Walmart's Store No. 8 incubator said in a blog post Wednesday that shoppers can also order from the full selection of Walmart's products, including items from their local Walmart store and Walmart.com.

The shopping cart keeps a running total as products are added or removed. When the customer is ready to check out, they can review their order and make any last-minute changes.

Then they can pay for their purchases by text or through Walmart's app and schedule a delivery or pickup time.

Essig said the text feature was built in partnership with the Bentonville-based retailer's global tech team.

-- Serenah McKay

California's lettuce

facing virus threat

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- A viral crop disease is ravaging lettuce fields in California's Salinas Valley -- the "Salad Bowl of the World" -- causing a shortage across the country.

The virus -- known as impatiens necrotic spot virus, or INSV -- is spread by tiny millimeter-long insects called thrips. Chemical sprays have only limited success killing the bugs, according to researchers. And pesticides can't be used on organic crops.

Severe heat spells in recent years may also have exacerbated the impact of the virus by boosting the thrip population and stressing lettuce vines.

As farmers and researchers search for a remedy, shoppers, grocers and restaurant owners are left to face the sticker shock.

Nationwide, the average cost of a head of romaine is currently $2.50, according to federal data. That's still a 47% jump from October. Produce prices can vary widely across regions and even individual stores due to a range of factors, including local seasonal growing trends and the contracts grocers can negotiate with farmers and suppliers.

Last month, Taco Bell and Chick-fil-A warned customers they wouldn't be able to prepare some orders because of the shortage. Panera and Chipotle also said they were affected.

-- The Mercury News (TNS)

Index sits at 768.88

after shedding 8.96

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Friday at 768.88, down 8.96.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.