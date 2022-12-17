Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" -- Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas; Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif.; Dr. Ashish Jha, White House covid-19 response coordinator; Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's "Meet the Press" -- Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.; Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' "Face the Nation" -- Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.; Reps. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, and Tony Gonzales, R-Texas; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's "State of the Union" -- Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa.; Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., and Madeleine Dean, D-Pa. 8 a.m.

"Fox News Sunday" -- Reps. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, and Chip Roy, R-Texas. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

The Associated Press