Nine people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

4th Judicial District Drug Task Force

• Joe Chantharath, 40, of 1253 Apache Trail in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with drug trafficking. Chantharath was released Friday from the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

• Kevin Burke, 36, of 316 Arron Place in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with drug trafficking and delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine. Burke was being held Friday at the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Bella Vista

• Shelby Jones, 31, of 76 Granshire Drive in Bella Vista, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault. Jones was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Mister Corey Chavis, 42, of 3143 Cherry Knoll Circle in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with stalking. Chavis was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

• Paul Curry, 45, of 2000 S.W. Sarazen Circle in Bentonville, was arrested Thursday in connection with domestic battering. Curry was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Jaibrannin Campbell, 20, of 3410 S. 88th St. in Fort Smith, was arrested Wednesday in connection with residential burglary. Campbell was being held Friday at the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Gravette

• Alisa Zangari, 42, of 1395 Dallas St. S.W. in Gravette, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Zangari was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Siloam Springs

• Kevin Morgan, 33, of 701 N.W. First St. in Red Oak, Okla., was arrested Friday in connection with domestic battering. Morgan was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Combine Moore, 18, of 609 Marigold Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Moore was being held Friday at the Washington County Detention Center with bond pending.