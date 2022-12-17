NLR police charge

man in traffic stop

North Little Rock police on Wednesday afternoon arrested a man who they say had drugs and a gun during a traffic stop, according to an arrest report.

Officers pulled over Marchello Miller, 41, near 5121 Velvet Ridge around 1:15 p.m., because he had a non-working brake light, the report says. During the stop, an officer reported smelling marijuana, leading to a probable cause search of the vehicle.

The search turned up a gun, a small bag of suspected methamphetamine and two glass pipes, the report states.

Miller is a felon and cannot legally own a gun. He faces charges of possession of a firearm by a certain person, simultaneous possession of drugs and a gun, drug possession and drug paraphernalia possession, all felonies.

Man charged after

drugs, gun found

A man faces felony gun and charges after North Little Rock police pulled him over Wednesday evening, according to an arrest report.

Police stopped Demetrick Curtis, 22, near U.S. 67 and McCain Boulevard around 7:20 p.m. because Curtis had a suspended license, the report says. The officer reported smelling marijuana in Curtis' vehicle and searched it.

The search located a Glock 34 9mm pistol and a bag of suspected psilocybin mushrooms, as well as a bag of suspected marijuana on Curtis' person, the report says.

Curtis faces felony counts of simultaneous possession of drugs and a gun and drug possession, along with a misdemeanor drug possession charge.

Youth, 16, charged

over machine gun

A teenager Jacksonville police arrested Thursday will be charged as an adult after authorities say he reached for a machine gun he had on him when officers tried to search him, according to an arrest report.

An officer arrived at the 2000 John Harden Drive Walmart around 6:25 p.m., where a security guard had detained Keshun Young, 16, on suspicion that he had be shoplifting, the report says.

Police tried to search Young before taking him home, the report says, and felt a gun in the teenager's waistband. Young then tried to run away from the officer, who tackled him, according to the report.

On the ground, Young put his hands under him and reached for the gun, the report says, but the officer was able to handcuff Young and get the firearm, which police later learned had been modified to make it fire fully automatically.

A prosecutor authorized charging Young as an adult with felony counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and criminal use of a prohibited weapon as well as misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and possession of a handgun by a minor.