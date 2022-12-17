No. 16 Creighton to test UA women

FAYETTEVILLE -- Of 361 Division I women's college basketball teams, 11 remain unbeaten through six weeks of the season. The University of Arkansas is one of them.

However, the Razorbacks' perfect record faces its biggest threat to date. No. 21 Arkansas (12-0) faces 16th-ranked Creighton (8-1) at 1 p.m. Central today in Omaha, Neb.

The Bluejays, coached by Jim Flanery, turned heads with an Elite Eight finish last year and have kept momentum rolling this season. Creighton is 3-0 against ranked opponents, winning by an average of 18.6 points.

"It feels like the start of the SEC," Arkansas Coach Mike Neighbors said. "Creighton is certainly an SEC-worthy team."

Creighton traveled to Walton Arena last season and beat the Razorbacks 81-72. It was a win that launched Creighton into Big East play, winning eighth of its next nine games. Meanwhile, it began a three-game losing streak for Arkansas.

"They'll be ready," Flanery said of the Razorbacks. "I mean, we beat them at their place last year, so I would expect that we'll have their full attention.

"Arkansas is a really good team. They really spread you out and play with a lot of pace. They've got pretty good experience. They've got good size. I think they're really balanced on the perimeter, and they can score in the post."

"They're 12-0, so I know they'll play with a lot of confidence, too."

The respect is mutual for Neighbors.

"Jim's a noted offensive genius," Neighbors said. "We saw it firsthand last year. He can really pick you apart if he sees a weakness. I've told our kids, if you want to know what's written in the scouting report, you're going to know. Creighton's going to go at you. If they don't think you can guard an action, they're going to put you in that action repeatedly."

The Bluejays are led by strong guard play. Juniors Lauren Jensen and Morgan Maly average 17 points apiece.

"The thing with those two kids is you can guard them, and they can still make shots," Neighbors said. "You can do everything right in our game plan. You can execute the scout [plan] perfectly, and they're talented enough that they're going to make some of those, even defended. That's why they're, in my opinion, a top-10 team in the country."

In last year's game, Maly came off the bench and scored a team-high 20 points against the Razorbacks. Arkansas' Makayla Daniels recorded a career-best 34 points in the losing effort.

Daniels, now a senior, has missed the Razorbacks' past three games with a foot injury. It's unknown if she will be ready to play today.

"Hopeful, but not counting on it," Neighbors said on the outlook of her facing Creighton.

The Bluejays have done their damage primarily on the road, playing 7 of their 9 games away from home. Arkansas is just the third team to visit Sokol Arena this season.

It's the first game of a daunting nonconference stretch for both teams. Arkansas will follow by facing No. 16 Oregon then either No. 3 Ohio State or South Florida. The Bluejays' turnaround will consist of playing No. 2 Stanford and No. 9 Connecticut.

"We have a really tough schedule, and to have a game at home against a team that we beat a year ago, I think our players know how important this game is," Flanery said.