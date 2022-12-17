North Little Rock starts slow, rolls to win

CONWAY -- A shaky start gave way to a steady ending for North Little Rock on Friday.

The Charging Wildcats shot 72% (18 of 25) in the second half to overcome a halftime deficit and breeze to an 80-54 victory over West Memphis in the Bank OZK John Stanton Classic at Buzz Bolding Arena.

Five players landed in double figures for North Little Rock (9-1), which outscored the Blue Devils 51-26 over the last 16 minutes of the game. Braylon Frazier scored all 18 of his points in the second half for the Charging Wildcats, including eight during a key flurry in the third quarter.

"We didn't have the best day [Thursday] during walk-through, and it kind of showed in the first half," said North Little Rock assistant coach Cody Wilmath, who's leading the team while head coach Nathan Clayborn recovers from an ailment. "We kind of got after the guys a little bit, but when we got to the locker room, we talked about the importance of being locked in to now. We came out in the second half and played with a smaller lineup, too, because one of our bigs kind of rolled an ankle.

"But I think that really helped us pick up the energy and tempo of the ballgame. We scored quite a bit in the second half, and that was just a glimpse of what we can do when we're locked in."

Blake Segars had 16 points and Tyler Frederick contributed 13 points, while Andre Barnes and Ja'Kory Withers collected 12 and 11 points, respectively, for the Charging Wildcats.

Johnny Washington scored 15 points for West Memphis (3-8), which withered after intermission.

North Little Rock had a trouble keeping its foes off the glass in the first half, which put it in a bind almost from the get-go.

The Charging Wildcats fell behind in the first quarter but sprinted back to build a 16-9 lead after putting together an 8-0 run. The Blue Devils countered with their own eight-point rally to end the quarter, then scored 10 of the first 14 of the second quarter to build a 27-20 advantage.

It didn't help that North Little Rock missed six of its first seven shots in the second quarter, but the Charging Wildcats stayed within reach by hounding the Blue Devils into 12 turnovers over the first two quarters, seven of which occurred over the final four minutes of the half that led to a closing rally.

Two free throws from Kaiden Nelson with 42.4 seconds showing capped a 9-1 run that gave the Charging Wildcats a 29-28 lead at halftime before they began flexing their muscles in the second half.

"[West Memphis] definitely did a good job on the glass," said Wilmath, whose team was outrebounded 16-5 over the game's first 13 minutes. "But we always talk about things that we can keep learning from. Last week in Memphis, we were down nine points with no shot clock and battled back to win that game by three.

"Everything we go through is setting us up for learning experiences for when it really matters in January."

North Little Rock opened the third quarter on a 16-6 spurt to build a 45-34 lead. West Memphis answered with back-to-back buckets until Frazier scored eight of the next 10 points for the Charging Wildcats, who eventually led 55-43 at the end of three quarter. They then used a 20-5 run in the fourth to break things open.

BRYANT 50, FAYETTEVILLE 47

Cedric Jones drilled a three-pointer with three seconds left as Bryant (8-2) survived.

Jones finished with with a game-high 21 points, and R.J. Nelson had 11 points for the Hornets, who turned the ball over 10 times in the first quarter but rebounded to take a 23-13 lead into halftime. Bryant pushed its advantage to 33-19 by the midway point of the third quarter until Fayetteville (7-3) fought back.

Jayden Haney, who paced the Bulldogs with 15 points, hit a driving lay-up with 14.1 seconds left in the game to tie it at 47-47, but Jones would win it with his jumper on the other end. Quenci Bradford scored 11 points, and Ornette Gaines had 10 points for Fayetteville.

CONWAY 51, SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 49

Colen Thompson's four-point play with 2.6 seconds left allowed Conway (8-3) to eek out a victory.

Kanard Turner scored 13 points, and Matthew Grimes had 12 points for the Wampus Cats, who trailed 47-43 with less than 25 seconds remaining. Thompson finished with nine points.

Nate Kingsbury had 18 points for Har-Ber (6-2), which used a 15-0 run at the end of the third quarter to turn a 30-24 deficit into a 39-30 lead. The Wildcats continued to hold the lead in the fourth quarter until Thompson's winning basket. Jake Fotenopulos added 12 points, and Jaxon Conley scored 11 points for Har-Ber.

JONESBORO 50, MILLS 36

Phillip Tillman had 25 points in a gritty win for Jonesboro (9-1), which won its seventh game in a row.

Isaac Harrell followed with 16 points as the Golden Hurricane erased an 8-5, second-quarter deficit with a 13-2 run to end the half. Mills did close within 39-30 in the final period, but Jonesboro initiated a quick 7-0 spurt to widen its gap.

Keaton Cross ended with 16 points, and Q.J. King had nine points for the Comets.