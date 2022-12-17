Northwest Arkansas police officers, deputies build bonds with kids while taking them Christmas shopping

BENTONVILLE -- Christmas came early for dozens of children in Northwest Arkansas. Their gifts weren't delivered by a big, jolly man in a red suit, but by those wearing badges and uniforms.

Law enforcement officers across the area helped children pick out presents during Shop with a Cop events.

Benton County sheriff's deputies spent time Tuesday shopping with children. They also were out the week before shopping with a different group of children.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office Police Athletic League sponsors the children. Deputies are paired with students from 10 area schools. Eighty children participated.

Lt. Shannon Jenkins, spokeswoman for the Sheriff's Office, said each child had $200 to spend.

Jenkins said there's a common thread among most of the children: They don't rush out to buy things for themselves, but instead want to buy gifts for their siblings, parents or grandparents.

Elle McAdams, 9, shopped with Mike Savage, a Decatur police officer. Decatur police participated in the shopping with deputies. The first items Elle wanted to find was gifts for her brothers.

River Armstrong, 10, wanted to find a gift for his 16-year-old sister. He bought her gift and ended up buying a Lego Star Wars set for himself.

Savage said he loves sharing the experiences with children and is always impressed when their first thoughts are to buy gifts for someone else instead of themselves. Many of the children already understand the meaning of Christmas and the importance of sharing with others, he said.

Ahmir Brooks, 9, said shopping with a deputy was "the best day ever" for him. He said he wanted to get gifts for his mother, sister, brother and aunt.

Bailee Hayatt, 11, said she was shopping for a gift for her mother.

Chris Sparks, president of the Police Athletic League, said the group has held the shopping events since 2009. Sparks said the event gives back to the community and builds relationships between the children and police.

Bennett Hooker, 8, was not one of the children shopping. He donated $500 three years ago, and his family donated $500 the next year and $1,000 this year.

"The first year I saved all my money by myself," Bennett said. "I was going to get a dirt bike but donated the money."

Bennett said his father ended up giving him the dirt bike. He believes it's important to bring joy to other people, he said.

The children were treated to lunch and games at Dave & Buster's in Rogers before going back to school, Jenkins said.

Jesse Vermillion, vice president of Fayetteville Fraternal Order of Police, said the group shopped with 210 children and each had $100 to spend. Vermillion said the program is different because family members of the children can shop with them.

Rebecca Dawdy, president of the Washington County Fraternal Order of Police, said the group spent $20,000 helping 150 children. She said they shopped Dec. 8-9 at the Mall Avenue Walmart in Fayetteville.

The group has been doing Shop with a Cop for over 20 years, she said.

"This event allows deputies to reach out on a different level and serve our community," Dawdy said. "It allows the deputies to have a positive interaction with the children and let them know we are there if they ever need us."

Siloam Springs police officers spent Thursday shopping with 28 children. Capt. Derek Spicer of the Siloam Springs Police Department said each child had $150 to spend for needs and $150 for wants.

"I think it creates a positive interaction for both the officers and the kids, while also possibly breaking down barriers between the kids as well as their families," Spicer said.

Sgt. Clayton Wagnon of the Greenland Police Department helps to pick out a Sonic hoodie Friday with Zachariah Hyatt, 8, a second-grader at Greenland Elementary School, during Shop With a Cop at Target in Fayetteville. The Greenland Police Department and the Greenland Public Schools Police Department joined to take 20 students shopping for holiday gifts purchased with donations and money raised through fundraisers earlier this year. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)



